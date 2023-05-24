Stock market today: live updates

U.S. stock futures fell slightly on Wednesday as investors watched debt ceiling negotiations.

Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 61 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts decreased by 0.2%, and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.1%.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen previously warned lawmakers that a potential default in early June is “very likely”. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he had a “productive” discussion with Speaker Joe Biden on Monday. Nonetheless, there were few indicators of progress being made in the negotiations on Tuesday.

Even if Washington officials were to raise the debt ceiling, however, markets could be disrupted, according to Bill Merz, head of capital markets research at US Bank Wealth Management. This is because the Treasury will have to issue a lot of debt to replenish its general budget. account, he said.

“The impact of this is likely to remove liquidity from broader capital markets,” Merz said. “Especially more recently, [that] really overlapped or correlated with the S&P 500 in general stock performance,” he continued.

“Especially more recently, [that] really overlapped or correlated with the S&P 500 in overall stock performance,” Merz said.

On the economic front, investors will be watching the minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting earlier in May. They will be released on Wednesday afternoon.

Investors will also be eyeing further earnings announcements. clothing retailer American Eagle Outfitters and semiconductor giant Nvidia will release their results on Wednesday after the bell.

All three major averages fell during Tuesday. THE S&P500 lost 1.12%, while Nasdaq Compound and the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 1.26% and 0.69%, respectively.