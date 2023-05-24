alpitronic Americas chooses Charlotte for its US headquarters





CHARLOTTE, NC (May 23, 2023) – alpitronic America, Inc., a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle charging units, announced that it has chosen Charlotte for its North American headquarters, creating 300 new jobs and investing $9.3 million in a facility off Westpark Drive. In addition to its headquarters, the company will operate a technology, test and repair center to service its electric vehicle charging stations. “We are excited to start our US operations in Charlotte,” said Philipp Senoner, CEO of alpitronic srl. “Our decision to come to North Carolina, a state that is growing towards an e-mobility cluster, was consciously made based on economic conditions. Over the next few years, we expect strong growth in our business based on our reliable and efficient charging solution, which contributes to the transition to e-mobility for passenger vehicles and trucks. Alpitronic America is a subsidiary of Alpitronic SRL, headquartered in Bolzano, Italy. The company, founded in 2009, is the developer and producer of the Hypercharger, a high-power DC charging station that charges vehicles up to 400 kW. As a market leader in Europe, the company develops the hardware and software for the hypercharger infrastructure. “We are grateful that alpitronic has decided to make a home in the United States right here in North Carolina,” said North Carolina Governor Cooper. “Our state is developing a thriving electric mobility supply chain with the support of another clean energy company. Our favorable business climate, reliable transportation network, and skilled talent help global businesses fuel their growth. . » This announcement further reinforces Charlotte’s role as an innovation leader in electric vehicles. Charlotte’s labor pool of head office, engineering and technology talent was a key deciding factor in the company’s selection process. The majority of the 300 new jobs will be product developers, engineers and service technicians. Additional positions include a variety of roles in finance and accounting, human resources, IT, and sales. Although salaries for new positions vary, the average annual salary for new positions is $90,158. “I’m thrilled that Alpitronic is bringing more well-paying jobs to Charlotte and I’m confident they will find success here,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “I’m especially excited to see Charlotte’s economy continue to grow and diversify as we add electric vehicle innovation to our group of leading industries.” Alpitronic’s announcement is an exciting addition to Charlotte’s burgeoning electric vehicle and clean energy sector. In December, Albemarle Corporation announced it would establish a 200-person Advanced Lithium Technology Center in University City, crediting the move to Charlotte’s concentrated talent pool. UNC Charlotte plays a vital role in providing talent for this sector and supports the electric vehicle industry through its North Carolina Center for Battery Complexity, Autonomous Vehicles and Electrification Research, or BATT. CELLAR. The center focuses on the safety, durability, vehicle integration and recyclability of next-generation batteries. “UNC Charlotte is excited about the opportunity to partner with alpitronic America as the company brings its operations to Charlotte,” said UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “With our growing academic and research strength in energy and electric vehicle technologies, we are committed to producing a diverse pool of work-ready graduates.” “We are really excited to bring alpitronic America to Mecklenburg County. Our region has seen tremendous investment from companies looking to expand into the electric vehicle sector, and we are honored to play a part in this emerging technology,” said George Dunlap, Chairman of the Board. of the Mecklenburg County Commission. “What also makes this opportunity exciting are the jobs that will be created through this investment in our community.” “We are thrilled that alpitronic is moving its North American headquarters to the city of Charlotte,” said Danny Chavez, Director of Business Recruitment for CLT Alliance. “The region’s strengths create a hub for electric vehicle manufacturing, research and development, and headquarters. The Charlotte area is a perfect location for innovative and up-and-coming companies like alpitronic. This project was a collaborative effort between the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the North Carolina Economic Development Partnership, the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Central Piedmont Community College, UNC Charlotte, and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Over the past twelve months, the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have collaborated on economic development projects including moves and expansions of ACC, Bosch Rexroth, Albemarle Corporation, and more. With today’s announcement from alpitronic Americas, the city and county have helped bring in more than $296 million in capital investments, along with 650 new jobs and 435 jobs retained.

