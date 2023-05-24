Business
Is your product really non-toxic or biodegradable? The FTC weighs in.
Over the past decade, and the past year in particular, the consumer products industry has seen an increase in class action lawsuits challenging environmental marketing claims, including claims on product labels or packaging stating that the products are “non-toxic”, “biodegradable”. “, “recyclable” and/or “compostable”. These lawsuits question the level and quality of evidence behind these environmental marketing claims and claim that consumers are being misled. At the same time, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is revising its Guides for the Use of Environmental Marketing Claims1– better known as “Green Guides” – for the first time in more than a decade, with public comment closing on April 24, 2023.
The FTC’s Green Guides provide guidance for product manufacturers on how to make and substantiate environmental marketing claims.2 For example, the green guides detail the criteria for labeling a consumer product as “recyclable” or “compostable”.3 The Green Guides also aim to provide practical guidance through illustrative examples of comparative, distinctive and other marketing claims, with the stated aim of protecting and benefiting consumers.
Threats of costly class action lawsuits usually invoke green guides when making claims. Although the Green Guides themselves are technically non-binding, officials at the federal and state levels consider the Green Guides the standard for evaluating misleading environmental marketing claims. Indeed, some states, such as California, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Maine, and Michigan, have even adopted the Green Guides, in part or in whole, as state law.4
For example, Michigan has codified the Green Guides approach to environmental marketing claims for “products that are recycled, recyclable, degradable or [claims that a product] is of some recycled content.”5 Meanwhile, the FTC has sought public comment on the standards to make claims based on each of these terms.6 Thus, a change in non-binding green guides may well lead to changes in binding state law (especially since 16 state attorneys general have submitted a comment letter urging the FTC to strengthen green guides to protect consumers).7
The FTC has posed a wide range of questions in soliciting public comment on current green guides. Some of the FTC’s questions sought to refine how particular claims are evaluated: for example, when a manufacturer’s product breaks down within a year of being disposed of in a landfill, should that product be considered “degradable” or should the green guides provide another delay?8 Other questions are more fundamental: how to reorganize the green guides to maximize benefits and minimize costs for consumers and small businesses?9
Notably, although the FTC did not seek specific comment on the “non-toxic” claims, it still received numerous comments on these claims.ten The Green Guides currently provide that a product advertised as “non-toxic” “probably indicates that the product poses no risk to humans or the environment, including pets”.11 Lack of “competent and reliable scientific evidence that the product, packaging or service is non-toxic to humans and the environment[,]“Marketers need to clearly and prominently qualify their claims to avoid deception.”12
However, this language is broad and vague enough to say that any product, at some level, poses a risk to humans or the environment. Even drinking water can be deadly when consumed above certain amounts.13
Additionally, this language inevitably clashes with other terms in the Green Guides, including those for which the FTC has requested specific comment in its upcoming Green Guides Update, such as degradability claims. An Illinois-based sustainable textile maker has asked the FTC to increase the prominence of nontoxic claims, pointing out that degradability claims “are disconnected from toxicity but shouldn’t be.”[,]» specifying that [e]even if something is biodegradable[, that] does not render it inherently non-toxic to the environment.”14
Other reviewers have noted that while a product may not be toxic to humans or the environment in its finished form, it may have been manufactured using potentially toxic chemicals or in a way that could create toxic by-products.15 Similarly, a product that advertises the absence of a toxic chemical may not disclose the equally toxic chemical used in its place.16
As the FTC examines whether and how to change its green guides, consumer product manufacturers are well advised to exercise caution when making environmental marketing claims, including consulting with experienced counsel where appropriate.
