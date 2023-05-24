Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday May 24
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the opening bell in New York on May 23, 2023. Stock markets fell on May 23 after further talks between President Joe Biden and President of the House Kevin McCarty on the raising of the ceiling of the American debt finished without agreement at the approach of a crucial deadline. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Darkness Grows
This week is not looking so hot for equities. After a mixed session on Monday, the three major US stock indexes all fell on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 each down more than 1%. And each day without a debt ceiling agreement in Washington (see below for more) raises the tension as investors focus more on what could be the first sovereign default of the United States. Retailers’ profits haven’t been as strong either, as companies warn of a slowdown in consumer spending. Kohls and mall retailers Abercrombie & Fitch And american eagle are next to report on Wednesday. In the afternoon, the Federal Reserve is expected to release the minutes of its meeting earlier this month. Follow live market updates.
2. What is the problem?
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks with reporters about the debt ceiling negotiations at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
tom williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
The United States could run out of money to pay its debts as early as June 1 in eight days is still not an agreement in Washington. Some Republicans wondered if the deadline was so close, suggesting there was more wiggle room for the talks. Negotiations intensified, however, as the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s team focused on a compromise on a handful of issues. Wednesday’s talks could be pivotal, especially with lawmakers eager to get out of town for Memorial Day weekend.
3. Netflix is cracking down
The Netflix login page displayed on a laptop screen and the Netflix logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland, January 2, 2023.
Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images
It took a little longer than expected, but Netflix The crackdown on password sharing has arrived in the United States after being rolled out in other countries. On Tuesday, the streaming giant said it had started sending emails to its subscribers enforcing the password law. “Your netflix account is for you and the people you live with in your household,” the emails read. Each account user outside of a household will cost an additional $7.99 per month. These users can also transfer their Netflix profile if they wish to create their own account. Netflix, like other streamers, is growing as subscriber growth slows.
4. It’s over
Cosmic Girl’s 747 jet launches a LauncherOne rocket into the air for the first time during a July 2019 drop test.
Greg Robinson/Virgin Orbit
Virgin Orbit, the once promising rocket company founded by Richard Branson, is now completely dead after selling most of its assets to aerospace companies Rocket Lab, Stratolaunch and Launcher. The company’s six remaining rockets, which are in various stages of development, have yet to be sold, nor has the company’s intellectual property. Virgin Orbit has already hit a multibillion-dollar valuation as its new concept launched space rockets from refitted jetliners in midair, but the company has struggled to execute quickly and raise cash, which ultimately led to its bankruptcy and liquidation.
5. The Ron and Elon Show
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (L) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Ludovic Marine | AFP | Getty Images
This is the day we stop calling Ron DeSantis a potential presidential candidate. The governor of Florida should announce your race 6 p.m. ET Wednesday on Twitter Spaces, during a chat with the owner of the social platform and You’re here CEO Elon Musk, as well as Musk supporter and investor David Sacks. The political world is eager to see DeSantis jump into the Republican primary after months of hype. Although widely considered former President Donald Trump’s biggest challenger for the GOP nomination in 2024, he is still a distant second in the polls. DeSantis, however, will rely on a strong network of donors to help him convince Republican voters that he should be the one to take on President Joe Biden next year.
CNBC’s Hakyung Kim, Christina Wilkie, Lillian Rizzo, Michael Sheetz and Brian Schwartz contributed to this report.
Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/24/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-wednesday-may-24.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- This Breathable Summer Dress Has Removable Briefs For Under $70
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday May 24
- A Guide for Product Managers and Engineers
- Rolf Harris: Former artist and convicted sex offender dies aged 93
- China’s Xi Offers ‘Firm Support’ for Russia’s ‘Core Interests’ | The Guardian Nigeria News
- Erdogan is poised to win again in an increasingly polarized Turkey
- Visiting Indonesia, Iriana Joko Widodo receives the arrival of the First Lady of Iran, Madam Jamileh Alamolhoda
- American Born Chinese Review: Were All Children of Walts
- Table tennis: Manika Batra leaves after losing singles competition in WTTC
- ESQ opens new store following launch of sustainable bamboo dress shirt
- Google Cloud: Wipro expands Google Cloud partnership to drive enterprise adoption of generative AI
- Former Watergate lawyer discusses Trump’s latest legal woes