5 takeaways from the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Amgen v. Sanofi-Procopio

The unanimous decision of the Supreme Court of the United States in Amgen Inc. vs. Sanofi (called the Amgen decision) likely makes it more difficult for life science companies to obtain broad patents claiming an entire genus of antibodies performing a specific function. In the May 18, 2023 opinion written by Justice Gorsuch, the High Court confirmed that the Federal Circuits invalidated two Amgen patents that claimed antibodies that inhibit the PCSK9 protein because the patents did not fully activate the millions of antibodies potentially capable of carrying out the functions. described in the patents.

Building on a trio of decisions from 19e and early 20e Over the centuries, Justice Gorsuch said that the basic principle of empowerment was:

If a patent claims an entire class of process, machine, manufacture, or composition of matter, the patent description must permit a person skilled in the art to make and use the entire class. In other words, the specification must allow the full scope of the invention as defined by its claims. The more we demand, the more we must allow.

The notice acknowledged that a specification may require a reasonable amount of experimentation to make and use a patented invention and noted that [w]What is reasonable in any case will depend on the nature of the invention and the underlying art.

Ultimately, because the Amgens patents sought to monopolize an entire class of things defined by their function a kind of PCSK9 antibody, which could number in the millions, the High Court ruled that the description of the patents on the way to manufacture only 26 examples was not sufficient to fully support the claims. . Indeed, the more a party claims, the larger the monopoly it demands, the more it must allow. According to the High Court, a person skilled in the art trying to make every antibody claimed by Amgen’s patents would have to engage in an excessive amount of experimentation because the patent offers little more than guidance on how to make them. engage in trial and error. The patents were therefore not activated.

Prospects for Preparing and Prosecuting Patents and Freedom to Operate (FTO)

THE Amgen decision is likely to affect how patent practitioners strategically prepare, pursue and develop patent portfolios, particularly in the life sciences and chemical arts.

First, this decision will likely cause patent practitioners and their clients to (a) claim less broadly or (b) conduct and disclose in their patent applications more examples, in order to more adequately permit broader patent claims. . The question of whether one can activate claims covering millions of variants by disclosing a few dozen examples now seems settled.

Second, this decision will likely have a significant impact on companies, especially start-ups, which have historically attempted to gain a broad monopoly on a particular compound to incentivize outside investment. Patent practitioners will need to hone their playbook to ensure that clients obtain meaningful patent protection by obtaining patents that can withstand a validity challenge based on a lack of enablement.

Third, the Amgen The decision may affect how life science and chemical companies approach their routine FTO/patent risk assessments, through which they seek to determine whether third-party patents could potentially impact their ability to produce. a compound or to carry out a claimed process. Often these efforts have focused on identifying broad patents that appear to cover the entire genus, as was the case with the PCSK9 antibodies claimed by Amgens. THE Amgen The decision suggests that such broad patents may be the subject of a nullity challenge for lack of clearance. Expect more nuanced analyzes of third-party patents that place greater emphasis on the validity of third-party patents under Amgen.

Patent Litigation Perspective

Future litigants and lower courts will work for some time in the shadow of the generally (for the Supreme Court) superficial procedure Amgen decision, which provides a general statement of the U.S. Supreme Court’s view of the law and leaves it to lower courts to discern how to apply that general statement to real-world disputes. Expect at least two consequences in patent litigation, especially in the life sciences.

First, there will likely be an increase in operative movement practice. In Amgen, the issue of activation was decided by the court as a question of law, based on a finding by the lower court that no reasonable jury could conclude that the claims were entitled. With the Amgen affirmation of this ruling, expect accused offenders to try to prevent the matter from reaching a jury in the first place, such as through motions for summary judgment.

Second, expect a potpourri of creative arguments, including (a) the applicability of the Amgen decision beyond the particular facts and procedural situation of the case; (b) whether the patentability requirement known as the written description is as strict as the post-Amgen clearance requirement; c) the extent to which a given set of facts bears[s] more than a passing resemblance to the 19e and 20e The cases of the century cited in the Amgen decision; and (d) if the contested patent discloses a general quality which crosses the [claimed genus] this gives it a particular aptitude for a particular use. Further, accused infringers in non-life sciences cases will no doubt seek to advance the enabling arguments decided in Amgenand it will be interesting to see how willing lower courts are to accept such arguments.

Conclusion

While much ink will be spilled trying to predict the long-term implications of unanimity Amgen decision, one certainty is that this case will have a lasting impact on how thoughtful legal practitioners prepare new patent applications, perform necessary FTO clearance work, and structure their invalidity arguments in US courts.