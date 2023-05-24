Vaccine efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 delta and omicron variants

Michael Group retired teacher

Medical University of Vienna, Center for Public Health,

1090 Vienna, Austria

mRNA vaccines offer good protection against the most serious consequences

Never before has humanity seen such a rapid and concerted response to the emergence of a deadly infectious disease as that which occurred during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. Scientists, clinicians, publishers, the pharmaceutical industry, governments and authorities have come together to develop, approve and deploy targeted therapies and new vaccines in just one year. As of April 24, 2023, more than 13.3 billion doses of vaccines have been administered worldwide according to the World Health Organization.1

The scientific community responded to the pandemic in an unprecedented way, but the ever-changing attributes of SARS-CoV-2 seemed to overwhelm their prevention and treatment strategies. Thousands of mutations occurred, some of which conferred a degree of immune evasion, rendering early research findings on transmission dynamics and vaccine efficacy more or less obsolete. The retrospective cohort study linked by Bohnert and colleagues (doi:10.1136/bmj-2022-074521),2 therefore, provides valuable new data on vaccine efficacy in times when delta (B.1.617.2) and omicron (B.1.1.529) were predominant variants.

Such real-world efficacy studies are only possible when data on vaccinations, infections, hospital admissions and deaths can be combined. For data protection reasons and other obstacles, the countries that can provide access to this data are mainly the Scandinavian countries,3 Israel,4 and the UK56as well as in the United States, where database linkage was made possible at the start of the pandemic.78

Bohnert and colleagues built their cohort from adults (18 years old) who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 between July and November 2021 (delta period) or between January and June 2022 (omicron period) and have been recorded in the covid-19 Shared Data Resource of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. A total of 279,989 adults were followed for 30 days after infection. Using data linkage within the Veterans Health Administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the authors collected data on hospital admission, intensive care unit admission, use of breakdown and death. The effects of vaccination on these outcomes were assessed in analyzes adjusted for a large number of potential sociodemographic, geographic, and clinical confounders.

Their results provide evidence that three doses of an mRNA vaccine provided substantial protection against death in the delta (80%) and omicron (78%) periods, as well as 61% protection against admission to the hospital. All forms of vaccination were associated with lower odds for all parameters studied. However, three doses of vaccine were associated with better outcomes than two doses, highlighting the importance of completing the primary vaccination. Although these effects are impressive, the duration of protection seems to wear off after three months of the omicron period. Compared to the first 90 days, the risk of death increased by 30% during the period 91-150 days after three doses of vaccine (adjusted odds ratio 1.31 (95% confidence interval 1.09-1 .58)), and the risk of hospitalization increased by 16% (1.16 (1.07 to 1.25)).

Since all vaccines available in the United States during and before the study period were based on the original Wuhan-Hu-1 virus type, it is unclear whether these vaccines would protect against severe disease caused by later variants. First serological studies9ten which assessed whether sera from vaccinated individuals could neutralize delta or omicron variants (and therefore prevent infection) did not seem promising, so real-world data on efficacy against serious diseases, not just against infection, are essential to inform vaccination recommendations.

Bohnert and colleagues’ study follows previous real-world studies with different methods that indicated somewhat weaker, but still significant, protection against the new variants with respect to severe disease and death, in particularly among those who have completed their primary vaccination schedule.4811

Although the new study has some advantages, including taking into account a large number of potential confounders, the authors acknowledge several limitations. Their study population of veterans had a large proportion of men and individuals with multimorbidity and is not representative of the general US population, so the results may not be completely generalizable. However, as the primary interest is the relationship between vaccination and outcome and not incidence, a serious bias related to the composition of their study population is unlikely. Direct comparison between the delta and omicron periods was not possible mainly because of the large differences in vaccination coverage between these periods. Separate analyzes for older people (eg, 60 and older) would have added value to their results since immune senescence progresses at this age.

Bohnert and colleagues’ study helps answer some of the pressing questions about vaccination recommendations, but others require further investigation. Their study mainly covers the period when the omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants were dominant. Since then, new immune evasive and possibly more immune variants have emerged.12 Bivalent vaccines (original Wuhan virus plus omicron BA.1/2 or BA.4/5 variants) have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency and UK Regulatory Agency medicines and health products, but data comparing their performance with monovalent vaccines are scarce. Finally, the new study shows that the effectiveness of the vaccine drops after three months. Researchers should now determine if this downward trend is continuing or stabilizing.

Footnotes Competing interests: The BMJ has determined that there are no disqualifying financial ties with commercial companies. The authors declare the following other interests: MK has an Investigator Initiated Fellowship on TBE from Pfizer, he advised Valneva on Chikungunya vaccination and Bluesky Vaccines on oncology vaccines.

