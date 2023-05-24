Cboe prepares for seizure of European stock quotes





Cboe Global Markets will seek to entice companies to list on its markets in Europe, aiming to reverse a trend that has seen many companies desert the continent for the United States. The group, which operates the largest pan-European equity trading platform, is preparing to take on companies like the London Stock Exchange, Euronext, Nasdaq and Deutsche Brse, which dominate the primary listing market. Cboe aims to launch listings in Europe from early next year. His move comes as Europe suffers a drought of new public offerings and companies such as Flutter, CRH and Ferguson drop their European listings for New York’s deep capital pools. British chip designer ARM will also list in the US instead of returning to the London market. UK and EU officials are seeking to overhaul their respective capital markets and listing rules to make the continent more competitive and attractive to investors and new businesses. European companies have raised just $2.9 billion from IPOs so far this year, compared to $3.8 billion in the same period last year, according to Refinitiv data. We have come to the conclusion that from a capital formation perspective, there are gaps where a new, innovative listings exchange, thinking and operating in a different way, could really add value, said Jos Schmitt , head of global listings for Cboe Global Markets, to the Financial Times. Europe is one of the areas we want to focus on. The company has a stock exchange based in the UK and the Netherlands, but is currently recruiting for an Amsterdam-based business listings sales manager, according to a job posting on its website. The focus of this role will be to attract new listed companies for Cboe Global Markets in the European Union, the report says. Were watching both the UK and the EU, Schmitt said. Ian White, an analyst at Autonomous Research, said Cboe faced a real challenge in grabbing market share on Euronext. I don’t see why, as a potential new issuer, a brand new stock exchange would be a good place to get exposure and interest in your stocks, compared to the biggest fundraiser in Europe, he said. -he adds. Cboe has built its name in US trading options like the Vix volatility index and operates Europe’s largest markets for secondary equity trading, but has little experience in initial public offerings. One exception is at Neo, a Canadian venue purchased by CBOE last year, which has around 60 primary listings. Schmitt said he hoped to replicate that success in Europe. Recommended We will focus on early-stage growth companies where investors are showing interest around the world and where the incumbent exchanges are not providing what is needed to ensure their success, Schmitt said. The company aims to build a global network of listing venues and provide liquidity to companies across the globe, regardless of the country in which they choose to list. White added that Cboe was becoming a real nuisance for continental European stock exchanges, having eaten away at their market share in equity trading. It has a 25% share of the European equity market, compared to 24% for Euronext since the beginning of May. European national stock exchanges had a virtual monopoly on transactions until regulations allowed competition. White added that while Cboe would struggle to eat away at Euronexts’ share of European listings, its shift to public offerings could make listing prices more competitive and give Euronexts clients a stick to beat. [it with] if they raise the fees to double digits.

