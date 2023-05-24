Business
New and updated reporting resources released | Update reports
To support signatories in their ongoing preparations for the opening of the reporting window next month, the PRI is providing information on how signatories can ensure that their staff have access to the reporting tool and where to s register for our upcoming webinars. We also released descriptive valuation multipliers for 2023 and new reporting guidelines covering minimum requirements and human rights.
Documents and resources released today include:
Access the reporting tool
The reporting tool will open on June 14, 2023.
Signatories manage their own access to reporting platforms (reporting tool and data portal) within the permissions system. Each signer must have one or more admin users who can grant or revoke access to both the reporting tool and the data portal, on behalf of their organization. An updated permissions system user guide is available.
We encourage signatories to begin reviewing their access to the reporting tool and decide who in their organization will be the focal point for requests for access to the reporting tool in 2023.
If your organization is reporting for the first time in 2023, your default admin user is the primary PRI contact, the person listed as the primary contact in your application. If this contact is not intended to be your organization’s reporting admin user for 2023, please add additional admin users by following the instructions in the user guide.
Minimum requirements
The new guide Minimum requirements for PRI signatory investors provides guidance to help signatories report on minimum requirements indicators, understand what is needed to meet them, and where to access additional resources.
Advice on human rights reporting
PRI Human Rights Reporting Guide summarizes the human rights indicators in the 2023 reporting framework and how they align with the responsibilities outlined in the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs). This guide is applicable to all PRI signatories.
Logical Guide
An updated version of the Logic guide has been posted on the Investor Reporting Framework page. This update includes editorial changes to improve clarity and correct typographical errors, but makes no material changes to the previous version.
Rating multipliers
The 2023 descriptive valuation multipliers (Low/Medium/High) have been added to the Reporting Framework modules on the Investor Reporting Framework webpage. Numerical multipliers will be visible to signers in the reporting tool and in their assessment reports.
For more information on the 2023 valuation multipliers, please see the How Investors Are Scored page and the updated valuation methodology document.
Updates to the reporting framework modules also include editorial changes to improve clarity and correct typographical errors, but make no material changes to previous versions.
Register for our webinars
Join us for a webinar on accessing and navigating the reporting tool on July 5, 2023. This session will introduce the reporting tool for the 2023 reporting cycle, including how to access the tool through the system permissions, demonstrate its key features and summarize the available information. advice.
Join us for a webinar on the Minimum Requirements on July 19, 2023. This session will provide an overview of the context of the PRI Minimum Requirements and explain what the PRI expects of its signatories to meet them. Participants will learn how to identify minimum requirements when reporting and will leave the session with an understanding of how the PRI engages with signatories who do not meet them.
You can also view a recording of our previous webinar, How to prepare for the PRI 2023 reporting cycle.
More information
We will continue to share information on R&A updates, so please check back frequently. All signatories reporting in 2023 will be contacted by email when the notification window opens.
If you have a question that the guidance available does not answer, please contact us at [email protected]
Complete list of reporting resources
|
Sources
2/ https://www.unpri.org/reporting-and-assessment/new-and-updated-reporting-resources-published/11459.article
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Indira Varma joins ‘Doctor Who’
- Four Pilots Garner WCC Women’s Tennis All-Academic Recognition
- LSU doubles Komar tandem, Collins advance to NCAA championships in exciting way
- New and updated reporting resources released | Update reports
- Former Google CEO says AI poses life-threatening ‘existential risk’
- Boost African research in exchange for debt relief
- Ban on Imran Khan’s political party ‘under review’, says Pakistani Defense Minister | world news
- How DeSantis’ allies plan to beat Trump in the 2024 presidential election
- Turkey’s anti-immigrant party leader backs Erdogan’s run-off challenger – Middle East Monitor
- ASEAN and Quad Inch draw closer
- LuminoCity Dino Safari is coming to New Jersey Town Square, open daily starting June 10
- Mastercard sees great potential in blockchain technology when security and simplicity are paramount