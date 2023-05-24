New and updated reporting resources released | Update reports

To support signatories in their ongoing preparations for the opening of the reporting window next month, the PRI is providing information on how signatories can ensure that their staff have access to the reporting tool and where to s register for our upcoming webinars. We also released descriptive valuation multipliers for 2023 and new reporting guidelines covering minimum requirements and human rights.

Documents and resources released today include:

Access the reporting tool

The reporting tool will open on June 14, 2023.

Signatories manage their own access to reporting platforms (reporting tool and data portal) within the permissions system. Each signer must have one or more admin users who can grant or revoke access to both the reporting tool and the data portal, on behalf of their organization. An updated permissions system user guide is available.

We encourage signatories to begin reviewing their access to the reporting tool and decide who in their organization will be the focal point for requests for access to the reporting tool in 2023.

If your organization is reporting for the first time in 2023, your default admin user is the primary PRI contact, the person listed as the primary contact in your application. If this contact is not intended to be your organization’s reporting admin user for 2023, please add additional admin users by following the instructions in the user guide.

Minimum requirements

The new guide Minimum requirements for PRI signatory investors provides guidance to help signatories report on minimum requirements indicators, understand what is needed to meet them, and where to access additional resources.

Advice on human rights reporting

PRI Human Rights Reporting Guide summarizes the human rights indicators in the 2023 reporting framework and how they align with the responsibilities outlined in the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs). This guide is applicable to all PRI signatories.

Logical Guide

An updated version of the Logic guide has been posted on the Investor Reporting Framework page. This update includes editorial changes to improve clarity and correct typographical errors, but makes no material changes to the previous version.

Rating multipliers

The 2023 descriptive valuation multipliers (Low/Medium/High) have been added to the Reporting Framework modules on the Investor Reporting Framework webpage. Numerical multipliers will be visible to signers in the reporting tool and in their assessment reports.

For more information on the 2023 valuation multipliers, please see the How Investors Are Scored page and the updated valuation methodology document.

Updates to the reporting framework modules also include editorial changes to improve clarity and correct typographical errors, but make no material changes to previous versions.

Register for our webinars

Join us for a webinar on accessing and navigating the reporting tool on July 5, 2023. This session will introduce the reporting tool for the 2023 reporting cycle, including how to access the tool through the system permissions, demonstrate its key features and summarize the available information. advice.

Join us for a webinar on the Minimum Requirements on July 19, 2023. This session will provide an overview of the context of the PRI Minimum Requirements and explain what the PRI expects of its signatories to meet them. Participants will learn how to identify minimum requirements when reporting and will leave the session with an understanding of how the PRI engages with signatories who do not meet them.

You can also view a recording of our previous webinar, How to prepare for the PRI 2023 reporting cycle.

More information

We will continue to share information on R&A updates, so please check back frequently. All signatories reporting in 2023 will be contacted by email when the notification window opens.

If you have a question that the guidance available does not answer, please contact us at [email protected]