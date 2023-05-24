Lockheed Accelerates JADC2 Information Sharing at Northern Edge





WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin, the world’s largest defense contractor by revenue, said its products were used in an exercise near Alaska to consistently share military information between services and environments . Testing during Northern Edge, a biennial experiment set up by the US Indo-Pacific Command, marked the first time true synchronization has been demonstrated on such a scale, the company said, hinting at its implications for the Department of Defense connect-everything-everywhere campaign known as Joint Command and Control of All Domains. The department is suing JADC2 for billions of dollars to maintain an advantage over China and Russia, considered the most significant threats to national security. Among Lockheeds’ offerings is the Diamondshield battle management software, which incorporates the automation of planning, battlefield assessment and task assignment at a much faster pace. Defense officials say the ability to share accurate and timely information, regardless of source, location or file size, is critical to outperforming cutting-edge forces. Currently, data and databases are siloed, with communication between the camps at risk of being mistranslated or poorly delivered. RELATED Lockheed products are integrated into a preliminary version of what is called a Joint Fires Network, an INDOPACOM initiative designed to improve coordination between commanders. Navy Admiral John Aquilino, the boss of INDOPACOM, in March 2022 described the network as allowing any sensor from any platform, including cyber, to provide targeting advice to any weapon. amr hussain, a vice-president of C4ISR at Lockheed, in a statement on May 23, said its company was responding to national defense priority requests to integrate the JADC2 infrastructure with already proven technology. This, he added, means the military could secure the JADC2 capability years earlier than expected. This year, Northern Edge involved thousands of US troops, at least five ships and more than 150 aircraft. The United Kingdom and Australia also participated. Lockheed next plans to participate in Exercise Talisman Saber, which also involves Australia. The country is considered indispensable in the vast Indo-Pacific region, where China is increasingly exerting influence. Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networking, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development for a South Carolina daily. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/c2-comms/2023/05/24/lockheed-paces-jadc2-information-sharing-at-northern-edge/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos