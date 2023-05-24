Work on instant payments in Europe is progressing





Instant payments are transfers that make funds available in a beneficiary’s account within ten seconds of issuing a payment order. Embracing instant payments has benefits for merchants, businesses, governments and citizens, as it means funds are made available immediately. Today, SEPA instant credit transfers (SCT Inst) in euros represent around 14% of all traditional SEPA credit transfers (SCT). There is a consensus within the Eurosystem that the full potential of instant payments has not yet been realized and that its share can increase without risking SCT Inst crowding out SCT. Both the Eurosystem and the European Commission aim to remove the obstacles that prevent instant payments from being accessible to everyone in Europe. The proposed actions should further harmonize the provision of instant payments and further increase the number of SCT Inst transactions settled in Europe by a significant amount, thus bringing benefits to citizens and businesses. In October 2022, the European Commission presented a legislative proposal guarantee that citizens holding a bank account in the European Economic Area can make instant payments in euros. The proposal aims to improve the availability and affordability of such instant transfers. This will increase the number of payment service providers (such as banks) offering instant funds transfers in Europe based on the SCT Inst scheme. The Eurosystem strongly supports the proposal as it is in line with the Eurosystem’s strategy for retail payments, which aims to achieve the full deployment of instant payments. The main objective of the strategy is to support the development of a pan-European solution that allows citizens to pay quickly and securely in physical stores or online with the same payment method everywhere in Europe. This initiative is behind the European Payments Initiative’s plan to launch a digital wallet solution based on instant account-to-account payments. The Eurosystems initiative to increase the reach of instant payments in Europe via the TARGET Instant Payment Settlement Service (TIPS) also complements the goal of achieving full accessibility of instant payments and, since March 2022, has resulted in 12% increase in the number of participants connected to the TIPS Platform. The Eurosystem also believes that instant payments could bring significant benefits to public administrations, even if they would still depend to a very large extent on the SCT. The ECB has therefore published a brochure encouraging public administrations to implement instant payments in their daily transactions, such as for pensions or taxes. By switching to instant payments, public administrations could save not only money but also resources and contribute to a more efficient economy where citizens and businesses can make payments faster and electronically and instantly have funds available to spend or invest.

