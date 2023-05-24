The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) integrates TipRanks tools to allow investing in Israel





TipRanks and TASE are pleased to announce that they have entered into a new partnership combining TipRanks’ world-class investment tools with TASE’s new service, TASE+. TASE, the official stock market of the Start-Up Nation, has chosen to integrate TipRanks Smart Portfolio into its consumer-facing website. TASE’s innovative new service (TASE+) will enable retail equity investors to provide them with easy to understand, highly informative and actionable insights into their portfolio holdings. A similar Smart Portfolio integration has been done in the past with Nasdaq and enjoyed strong engagement and popularity. Image of the TASE+ Smart Wallet Nasdaq.com smart wallet image

TASE+, which is the result of the collaboration between TipRanks and TASE, gives Israeli investors, for the first time, access to a wide range of information about their portfolios that is usually reserved only for qualified professional investors. This exciting new partnership promises to innovate the world of investing for Israeli investors, giving them unprecedented access to tools that will immeasurably increase their stock-picking prowess. TASE+, which is offered in Hebrew and English, supports Israeli and American titles. It helps investors make data-driven decisions about their stocks, ETFs and bonds. Users can easily track the holdings of their portfolios, analyze their holdings by various metrics such as beta and P/E, track their dividends, and compare analyst ratings of their holdings. Additionally, TASE+ displays smart TipRanks on every stock and ETF in investors’ portfolios. The Smart Score is a proprietary quantitative stock scoring system created by TipRanks. It rates stocks from one to ten, based on 8 key market factors; displaying the score helps investors determine whether to hold, sell or buy more stocks in their portfolios. Uri Gruenbaum, CEO of TipRanks, said, “We are excited to introduce our innovative smart wallet to the Start-Up Nation. Now, all Israeli investors trading on the TASE will have access to the same high-level investment information as professional traders and hedge funds. TipRanks levels the playing field for everyday investors, giving them the tools to make smarter, data-driven investing decisions. TASE, in its press release, wrote, TASE+ was developed for investors seeking easy and convenient access to current and useful information about their holdings. This value-added feature, which provides investors with advanced, data-driven management of their investments, is the result of TASE’s first collaboration with Israeli fintech firm TipRanks. TipRanks has developed an AI-based algorithm that analyzes big financial data to provide investors with tools and insights that support their investment decisions. Its clients include several leading global financial institutions.

