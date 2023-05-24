Wall Street plunges as markets fall around the world

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks continued to fall on Wall Street on Wednesday under the weight of concerns that the United States is closing in on a debt default as inflation continues to squeeze the economy. .

The S&P 500 was down 0.8% in afternoon trading. The White House and Congress continue negotiations to avoid a disastrous default on US debt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 252 points, or 0.8%, at 32.8033 as of 2:17 p.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.8%.

Other markets around the world have been hit even harder by the accumulation of disheartening economic numbers. Stock indices fell 1.7% in London, 1.9% in Frankfurt and 1.6% in Hong Kong.

Inflation in the UK remains worse than expected, raising fears that the Bank of England will continue to raise interest rates and squeeze its economy. In Germany, business confidence has plummeted in Europe’s largest economy. And in China, concerns remain about a weaker-than-expected reopening of COVID restrictions as tensions rise with the United States over technology and security.

On Wall Street, the focus is on Capitol Hill and the White House, where the last battle between democrats and republicans threatens to cause the nation’s first-ever default on its debt. The U.S. government could run out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1 unless Congress allows it to borrow more, and a default is widely expected to cause huge hardship. economic.

Overall, the stock market remained resilient despite worries. The fear was concentrated mainly in the corners of the bond market, where prices fell for Treasuries due to a payment around the possible date of default.

This is largely because the widespread belief on Wall Street is that Congress would reach an agreement at the 11th hour, as he has done several times before, because a default would not benefit anyone. But fear is mounting that Congress will not feel the urgency to act unless markets fall enough to force politicians’ hand.

A measure of fear among stock investors on Wall Street has climbed 8.7% and is near its highest level since March. That’s when concerns erupted about the soundness of the banking system, as it creaked under the weight of much higher interest rates.

The rates are so high because the Federal Reserve ripped them off at the fastest pace in decades in the hope of bringing high inflation under control. High rates do this by dampening the overall economy and hurting the prices of stocks, bonds and other investments. Many investors are preparing for a recession even if Congress reaches an agreement on the debt limit.

Traders hope there will be just one more hike this summer, if at all. Federal Reserve officials were divided earlier this month on whether to suspend their interest rate hikes at their next meeting in June, according to the minutes of their meeting of 2 and 3 May.

Helping to limit Wall Street’s losses, several companies announced stronger results for the start of the year than analysts expected.

cabbage jumped 6.3% after reporting surprise earnings for its latest quarter, helped in part by momentum from its Sephora beauty stores. Analysts expected it to turn into a loss.

Resilient spending by US consumers has helped keep the economy out of a recession even as manufacturing and other sectors grapple with higher interest rates. With the labor market remaining strong, Goldman Sachs economists said they expect consumer spending to remain a source of strength for the economy throughout this year.

Homebuilder Toll Brothers rose 1.5% after reporting much better than analysts expected results for the last quarter.

Most companies beat expectations for the first quarter of the year, but largely because analysts set the bar particularly low. S&P 500 companies are still on track to report a second consecutive quarter of weaker earnings from year-ago levels.

This has caused Wall Street to focus even more on what companies are saying about their future prospects than on their performance over the past few months.

Agilent Technologies fell 6.9% despite higher earnings and revenue for the last quarter than analysts expected. He cut his profit and sales forecast for the full year and said the market had become increasingly difficult.

Analog Devices fell 8.2% despite stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for the latest quarter. He gave a profit forecast for the current quarter that fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Also on the losing side, Intuit fell 7.3%. The company behind TurboTax reported weaker-than-expected revenue for the last quarter.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.71% from 3.70% on Tuesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations of Fed action, fell to 4.32% from 4.33%.

AP Business Writers Christopher Rugaber, Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.