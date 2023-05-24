Twenty-five years of BCE

Opening speech by Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, at the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the ECB

It is a pleasure to welcome you to this reception marking the 25th anniversary of the ECB and the Eurosystem.

Helmut Kohl, the former German chancellor, once remarked that peace means more than just the absence of war. And at its core, the story of the euro is one of building the foundations for lasting peace.

It is a story that stems from Europe’s far-sighted decision after World War II to link its economies so tightly that our futures would be inseparable, and which, in turn, created the powerful logic that underpins the European integration.

This engine of integration meant that whenever we faced hardship, we didn’t retreat into division and let what we had built together fail. Instead, we have faced these challenges head-on and responded to them together.

And it is this same spirit that made the single currency, from the end of the 1980s, a necessary next step in our European journey.

At that time, Europe and the world were changing.

First, our common market was evolving into the single market. It was therefore even more important to eliminate the prospect of competitive devaluations between major economies, as this would have undermined confidence and reversed the trend towards openness.

But as global capital flows multiplied, Europe’s fixed exchange rate system became increasingly unstable, a problem epitomized by the exchange rate mechanism crisis of 1992-93.

Second, the global integration of finance also threatened Europeans with a loss of monetary sovereignty. The monetary policies of major countries that issued global currencies, particularly the United States, were having increasingly large global effects.[1]

Regardless of the exchange rate regime used, this meant that the room for maneuver available to small countries to set monetary conditions consistent with their domestic needs was gradually shrinking.

Third, as the Berlin Wall came down and the Cold War ended, fundamental new questions arose about the direction of Europe and who would dominate there. This created a strong need for new European symbols that could bind people together in a bigger and more diverse Union.

The euro was the logical response to these three changes. It offered Europeans stability, sovereignty and solidarity.

Stabilitybecause the euro has made it possible to insulate the single market from currency fluctuations while making speculative attacks against the currencies of the euro zone impossible.

Sovereigntybecause the adoption of a single monetary policy at European level would increase Europe’s political independence vis-à-vis other major players.

And solidaritybecause the euro would become the most powerful and tangible symbol of European unity that people would encounter in their daily lives.

The euro through the crises

We can be grateful for the foresight of the visionary founders of Europe. When the euro was born on January 1, 1999, they could never have imagined the crises that awaited them.

The first President of the ECB, Wim Duisenberg, dealt with 9/11 and the dotcom crisis. His successor, Jean-Claude Trichet, had to weather the global financial crisis and the early sovereign debt crisis, which my predecessor, Mario Draghi, inherited. He had to deal with fears about the future of the euro zone, followed by a prolonged period of too low inflation.[2]

And my own presidency has already seen the pandemic and economic lockdown, the brutal invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the energy crisis and the return of too high inflation.

Yet the fundamental promise of the euro has been kept. And thanks in large part to our monetary union, we have been able to weather it all and emerge a little stronger each time.

First, the euro has brought us stability.

With stable exchange rates, the single market and the commitment to peace it represents have not only survived; he thrived. One can only imagine how tempting protectionism would have been if the possibility of competitive devaluations had not been eradicated.

The euro has also protected us from external shocks. Shortly after its launch, it quickly established itself as the second reserve and billing currency in the world. As a result, more than half of what we trade is now priced in euros, and for the other half the single currency has helped insulate the economy from excessive exchange rate volatility.[3]

By way of illustration, ECB staff estimates suggest that, had the euro not been introduced, the depreciation of some currencies of euro area countries against the US dollar could have been up to 14 % higher during the global financial crisis and up to 10% higher during the pandemic.[4]

Of course, instability appeared in other areas that the original design of the eurozone lacked, most painfully during the sovereign debt crisis. But where gaps have appeared, they have been filled, in particular by the creation of European banking supervision.

Second, the euro has increased our sovereignty, allowing us to be masters of our own economic destiny and to set the monetary policy that Europe needs for stable prices and sustained growth.

Thanks to our single monetary policy, the ECB was able to react quickly and decisively to all types of shocks that we faced. And we did it even when other major jurisdictions were pulling in a different direction.

This was perhaps most visible when the US Federal Reserve system entered a tightening cycle in 2013 as the Eurozone was still recovering from the sovereign debt crisis. Our political independence allowed us to chart our own course and begin a recovery that lasted 26 consecutive quarters.

Third, the euro has created solidarity within Europe.

He provided a symbol of unity through incredibly trying times and a motivation to support each other during the darkest hours. And for this reason, new countries continue to join.

In the last quarter of a century, we have welcomed nine new countries into the euro zone, which brings us from 11 to 20, the most recent, Croatia, having joined at the beginning of this year.

We have now reached a position where people can separate institutions from politics, which I think is the hallmark of success. They may like or dislike the policies of the ECB, but they generally no longer question whether being part of the euro zone is the right choice.

While the share of people who support the euro bottomed out at around 60% during the sovereign debt crisis, that figure is now close to 80%.[5] And the depth of this support has also been demonstrated at the ballot box whenever eurozone membership has been discussed in national elections.

Looking forward

But this success does not mean our work is done. This means that we are now able to make the best choices For our monetary union rather than having a union at all.

Now is the time to write the next chapter in the history of the euro. And that will depend on the actions that we Europeans take.

For the ECB, our immediate and overriding priority is to bring inflation back to our medium-term target of 2% in a timely manner. And we will.

But as I said recently, in the face of evolving geopolitics, digital transformations and the threat of climate change, there will be other challenges ahead for the ECB to address. We must continue to provide stability in a world that is anything but stable.[6]

And we also count on other policy makers to do their part. A monetary union is not an end point, it is a constant process of unification. Every generation of leaders must pursue it. The Union must be multifaceted and include budgetary, financial and banking dimensions to develop a higher degree of integration, particularly if the euro is to consolidate its international status.

When Wim Duisenberg received the Charlemagne Prize on behalf of the euro in 2002, he described the euro as a triple deal.[7]

It is a contract between countries to pool their forces. A contract between the ECB and European citizens to meet their needs, especially price stability. And a contract between the Europeans themselves to share their common currency.

But a contract not only grants rights, it also assigns responsibilities. And now it is up to all of us, leaders, institutions and citizens, to continue to honor this contract for many years to come.