SIU PhD student explores how artificial microbes can recycle plastic
SIU PhD student Lakshika Dissanayake is testing whether a modified microbe can recycle plastic waste. (Photo by Russell Bailey)
May 24, 2023
CARBONDALE, Ill. – A graduate student researcher at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is developing biological technology aimed at keeping that bottle of water you bought last week out of the landfill or worse – the ocean – where it will stay virtually forever. always.
Lakshika Dissanayake, who is earning her doctorate in microbiology, is working on a cost-effective and environmentally friendly process that uses microbial factories to transform plastic waste into a value-added material. Much of the work focuses on creating a new bacterium that can break down the commonly used plastic polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, by expressing certain enzymes.
The process, which uses a genetically engineered microbe known as Erwinia aphidicola LJJL01, could hold the key to creating an efficient, all-biological plastics recycling system, potentially driving a circular economy of materials that dramatically reduces the pollution.
A global problem
Plastic pollution is fast becoming one of the top concerns of conservationists, with the world creating nearly 140 million metric tons of single-use plastic products in 2021, and experts estimating between 5 and 13 million tons of plastic – much of it PET – ends up in the ocean every year.
The concept of recycling everyday materials such as aluminum, paper and plastic has been central to conservation efforts for decades. Traditional recycling, however, is rarely economically viable both in terms of processing and the market. Worldwide, only around 9% of plastics are recycled each year.
In recent years, the concept of “upcycling” plastics has gained ground. Upcycling involves making higher quality materials from lower quality recycled materials, theoretically improving the demand for the products and thus making it a more economically viable strategy.
Examples include using plastic water bottles to make shoes or discarded pallets to make furniture.
But even this method involves the use of waste and landfills.
Dissanayake said a response to this developing disaster could not come too soon.
“Human health, animal life and our environment are facing serious consequences from this man-made environmental disaster,” she said.
One step beyond
An even newer concept, “bioplastic upcycling,” has become popular in recent years. This revolutionary concept refers to the production of high-value products from plastic waste using biological reactions and microbes instead of chemicals.
Scientists have identified a few microbes that degrade PET, along with the corresponding PET hydrolase enzymes. Previous studies characterizing and designing these enzymes to selectively depolymerize PET into novel monomers, such as terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol, have been successful.
Dissanayake, a Foundation for Environmental Research and Education Fellowhope to take this work further.
“Researchers have developed potential hybrid biological and chemical plastic recycling strategies,” Dissanayake said. “But a whole microbial system for plastic recycling has yet to be developed.”
One of the keys to developing such a system is finding the right kind of “bug” to mix with the waste streams, and then improving it. Erwinia aphidicola LJJL01 seemed promising, due to its presence in waste coal used in plastic recycling.
Crafting the Perfect Creature
With a promising microbe on deck, Dissanayake and his thesis supervisor, Lahiru Jayakody, an assistant professor in the School of Biological Sciences, set to work studying it.
“We first carried out a full characterization of it, in order to identify its growth conditions and the metabolic potential of the strain,” said Dissanayake.
The researchers then used advanced synthetic biological tools, including a method known as plasmid-based transformation. This method involves transferring outside DNA into a host cell, which will then carry both a bacterial origin of replication and an antibiotic resistance gene that researchers can use as a selectable marker in bacteria.
They also used CRISPER-Cas9 technology to engineer the bacteria’s genome for the expression and secretion of the enzymes they wanted. CRISPER-Cas9 allows researchers to edit genes by precisely cutting DNA, then letting natural DNA repair processes take over.
The enzymes produced use hydrolysis to break down PET by splitting large molecules into smaller ones.
These improved and engineered versions of the bacteria showed great promise in tests at the SIU.
“Right now, we’re engineering the metabolic pathways of the bacterium to produce high-value chemicals from PET breakdown products,” Dissanayake said. “We have successfully demonstrated that we can induce the expression and secretion of these enzymes, and we have confirmed that the strains we have designed can completely deconstruct PET, and can even outperform commonly used platform strains. in other plastic recycling studies.”
