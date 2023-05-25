Business
Wall Street plunges as markets fall around the world
NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street fell again on Wednesday as stocks fell around the world on concerns about the economy.
The S&P 500 fell 0.7% after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Republicans and Democrats remain far apart in their efforts to prevent a potential disastrous defect on US government debt. The main US stock index is on course for its worst week in more than two months as the once unthinkable edges closer to possibility.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 255 points, or 0.8%, while the Nasdaq composite lost 0.6%.
Other markets around the world fell even more as disheartening numbers piled up on the economy. Stock indices fell 1.7% in London, 1.9% in Frankfurt and 1.6% in Hong Kong.
Inflation in the UK remains worse than expected, raising fears that the Bank of England will continue to raise interest rates and squeeze its economy. In Germany, business confidence has plummeted in Europe’s largest economy. And in China, concerns remain about a weaker-than-expected reopening of COVID restrictions as tensions rise with the United States over technology and security.
On Wall Street, the focus is on Washington, where the US government could run out of cash to pay bills as early as June 1 unless Congress allows it to borrow more. The widespread expectation is that a default would cause enormous economic hardship.
The stock market remained broadly resilient despite worries. So far, the fear has centered on the bond market, where prices have fallen for Treasuries due to be paid around the date of a potential default. Bond price declines boost their yields, and the yield on a Treasury maturing on June 1 jumped to 7.22%, up nearly 1.25 percentage points from the previous day, according to Tradeweb .
The common belief on Wall Street is that Congress would reach an agreement at the 11th hour, as he has done several times before, because a default would not benefit anyone.
This will settle over the next two weeks and end up being a positive catalyst, said Jay Hatfield, managing director of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.
He recently made changes among the investments he oversees to protect against declines in stock prices. But he said that was mainly because the S&P 500 recently bumped into a level, 4,200, that it struggled to break above.
Still, concerns are growing that Congress doesn’t feel the urgency to act unless markets fall enough to force politicians’ hand. A measure of fear among stock investors on Wall Street has climbed 8% and is near its highest level since March. That’s when concerns erupted about the soundness of the banking system, as it creaked under the weight of much higher interest rates.
The rates are so high because the Federal Reserve ripped them off at the fastest pace in decades in the hope of bringing high inflation under control. High rates do this by dampening the overall economy and hurting the prices of stocks, bonds and other investments. Many investors are preparing for a recession even if Congress reaches an agreement on the debt limit.
Traders hope there will be just one more hike this summer, if at all. Federal Reserve officials were divided earlier this month on whether to suspend their rate hikes at their next meeting in June, according to the minutes of their last meeting.
If the Fed raises rates in June, Hatfield said he expects the next move to be a rate cut, in March.
And they should have cut them last March, he said. We have a simple rule that they are a year late.
Helping to limit Wall Street’s losses, several companies announced stronger results for the start of the year than analysts expected.
cabbage jumped 7.5% after reporting surprise earnings for its latest quarter, helped in part by momentum from its Sephora beauty stores. Analysts expected it to turn into a loss.
Resilient spending by US consumers has helped keep the economy out of a recession even as manufacturing and other sectors grapple with higher interest rates. With the labor market remaining strong, Goldman Sachs economists said they expect consumer spending to remain a source of strength for the economy throughout this year.
Homebuilder Toll Brothers rose 2.1% after reporting results much better than analysts expected for the last quarter.
Most companies beat expectations for the first quarter of the year, but largely because analysts set the bar particularly low. This has caused Wall Street to focus even more on what companies are saying about their future prospects than on their performance over the past few months.
Analog Devices fell 7.8% despite stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for the latest quarter. He gave a profit forecast for the current quarter that fell short of analysts’ expectations.
Agilent Technologies also fell 5.9% despite better-than-expected results from analysts. He cut his profit and sales forecast for the full year and said the market had become increasingly difficult.
In total, the S&P 500 fell from 30.34 to 4,115.24. The Dow fell 255.59 to 32,799.92 and the Nasdaq lost 76.08 to 12,484.16.
In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.73% from 3.70% on Tuesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.
The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with expectations of Fed action, fell to 4.37% from 4.33%.
AP Business Writers Christopher Rugaber, Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.
|
