Stock market today: Wall Street plunges as markets fall worldwide

NEW YORK (AP) A global swoon for financial markets is reverberating on Wall Street, and stocks continue to fall on Wednesday. The S&P 500 was down 0.6% in early trading, a day after falling 1.1% as the United States

NEW YORK (AP) A global swoon for financial markets is reverberating on Wall Street, and stocks continue to fall on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 was down 0.6% in early trading, a day after falling 1.1% as the US government edges closer to a potentially dire situation default on his debt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 152 points, or 0.5%, at 32,902 as of 9:45 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.6%.

Other markets around the world have been hit even harder by the accumulation of disheartening economic numbers. Stock indices fell 1.9% in London, 1.8% in Frankfurt and 1.6% in Hong Kong.

Inflation in the UK remains worse than expected, raising fears that the Bank of England will continue to raise interest rates and squeeze its economy. In Germany, business confidence fell in Europe’s largest economy. And in China, concerns remain about a weaker-than-expected reopening of COVID restrictions as tensions rise with the United States over technology and security.

On Wall Street, the focus is on Capitol Hill and the White House, where the latest battle between Democrats and Republicans threatens to cause the nation’s first-ever default. The U.S. government could run out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1 unless Congress allows it to borrow more, and a default is widely expected to cause huge hardship. economic.

Overall, the stock market remained resilient despite worries. The fear was concentrated mainly in the corners of the bond market, where prices fell for Treasuries due to a payment around the possible date of default.

This is largely because the widespread belief on Wall Street was that Congress would strike a deal at the 11th hour, as it has many times before, because a default would benefit no one. But fear is mounting that Congress will not feel the urgency to act unless markets fall enough to force politicians’ hand.

A measure of fear among stock investors on Wall Street rose 6.7% and near its highest level since March. That’s when concerns erupted about the soundness of the banking system, as it creaked under the weight of much higher interest rates.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates at the fastest rate in decades in hopes of tackling high inflation. High rates do this by dampening the overall economy and hurting the prices of stocks, bonds and other investments.

Traders hope there will be just one more hike this summer, if at all. The Fed could offer more clues about its intentions after releasing minutes from its latest policy meeting in the afternoon.

Helping to limit Wall Street’s losses, several companies announced stronger results for the start of the year than analysts expected.

cabbage jumped 13% after reporting surprise earnings for its latest quarter, helped in part by momentum from its Sephora beauty stores. Analysts expected it to turn into a loss.

Resilient spending by US consumers has helped keep the economy out of a recession even as manufacturing and other sectors grapple with higher interest rates. With the labor market remaining strong, Goldman Sachs economists said they expect consumer spending to remain a source of strength for the economy throughout this year.

Homebuilder Toll Brothers rose 2.1% after reporting results much better than analysts expected for the last quarter.

Most companies beat expectations for the first quarter of the year, but largely because analysts set the bar particularly low. S&P 500 companies are still on track to report a second consecutive quarter of weaker earnings from year-ago levels.

On the losing side, Intuit fell 6.6% after the company behind TurboTax reported weaker-than-expected revenue for the last quarter.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.68% from 3.70% on Tuesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations of Fed action, fell to 4.29% from 4.33%.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.

Stan Choe, The Associated Press















