Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles as stocks fall worldwide | Economic news

NEW YORK Wall Street fell again on Wednesday as stocks fell around the world on worries about the economy. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Republicans and Democrats were staying “far off” in efforts to prevent a potentially disastrous default on U.S. government debt. The main US stock index is on track for its worst week in more than two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 255 points, or 0.8%, while the Nasdaq composite lost 0.6%. Other markets around the world fell even more. Stock indices fell 1.7% in London, 1.9% in Frankfurt and 1.6% in Hong Kong. Inflation in the UK remains worse than expected, raising fears that the Bank of England will continue to raise interest rates and squeeze its economy. In Germany, Europe’s largest economy, business confidence has plummeted. In China, concerns remain about a weaker-than-expected resumption of COVID-19 restrictions as tensions rise with the United States over technology and security. The US government could run out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1, unless Congress allows it to borrow more. So far, the fear has centered on the bond market, where prices have fallen for Treasuries due to be paid around the date of a potential default. Falls in bond prices increase their yields. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.73% from 3.70% on Tuesday evening. The two-year Treasury yield fell from 4.33% to 4.37%. Still, a measure of fear among stock investors on Wall Street has climbed 8% and is near its highest level since March. It was then that worries erupted about the banking system under the weight of much higher interest rates. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates at the fastest rate in decades in hopes of tackling high inflation. High rates have hurt the prices of stocks, bonds and other investments. Many investors are preparing for a recession. Federal Reserve officials were split earlier this month on whether to suspend their rate hikes at their next meeting in June, according to the minutes of their last meeting. Companies that reported better-than-expected results for the start of the year helped limit Wall Street’s losses on Wednesday. Kohl’s jumped 7.5% after reporting surprise earnings for its latest quarter, helped in part by momentum from its Sephora beauty stores. Analysts expected it to turn into a loss. Homebuilder Toll Brothers rose 2.1% after reporting results much better than analysts expected for the last quarter. In total, the S&P 500 fell from 30.34 to 4,115.24. The Dow fell 255.59 to 32,799.92 and the Nasdaq lost 76.08 to 12,484.16.

