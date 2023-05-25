US debt talks stalled, inflation woes hit stocks

[1/3] Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/

US stocks fall as US debt ceiling talks still stall

STOXX down 1.8% on UK inflation data, luxury goods fall

New Zealand dollar drops on surprise central bank rate forecast

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) – Global stocks fell on Wednesday as talks over the U.S. debt ceiling dragged on without resolution, stoking widespread unease in markets which saw safe-haven assets such as the dollar hold steady around recent highs.

But crude oil prices bucked the downward trend and continued to rise, after a Saudi energy minister’s warning to speculators raised fears of further OPEC+ production cuts.

Negotiators for Democratic President Joe Biden and top Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy met again on Wednesday to end a stalemate in the talks.

McCarthy said earlier Wednesday that while there are still differences between Democrats and Republicans on spending, he believes a deal can be reached.

Time is running out for a resolution, and the Treasury Department has warned that the federal government may not be able to pay all of its bills by June 1 – just eight days – and that it will take several days to pass. legislation through the narrowly divided Congress.

The US S&P 500 index (.SPX) ended down 0.73% at midday, the Dow Jones index (.DJI) lost 0.77% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell by 0.61%. That helped drag the MSCI World Equity Index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks stocks from 49 countries, down 1.01%.

“Stock markets are now starting to worry about the debt ceiling debate,” said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. “Treasuries were way ahead of that call, and they’re not signaling a green light yet.”

Yields on one-month bills, which are shunned due to concerns about payments falling due when the Treasury is most at risk of running out of money, hovered near a record high of 5.8005%.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields, meanwhile, fell slightly to 3.7361%.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, rose 0.33% to 103.89, still topping the two-month high of 103.63 hit last week.

The New Zealand dollar fell 2.3% after the Reserve Bank misled markets by maintaining its forecast for the terminal rate at 5.5%, after rising a quarter of a point at this level.

Europe’s benchmark STOXX index (.STOXX) fell 1.8% to a month-and-a-half low as a jump in core inflation in the UK and further losses in the market-heavy luxury names hurt risk sentiment.

British homebuilders led declines on the FTSE 100 (.FTSE) after data showed a closely watched core measure of UK price growth hit a 31-year high in April, cementing bets for further interest rate hikes from the Bank of England.

European luxury stocks (.STXLUXP) fell 1.7% to a seven-week low as selling in the sector continued.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks (.MIAP00000PUS) fell 1.1%.

DEBT CEILING

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday that Biden had proposed changes that would cut the US deficit by $1 trillion, and that there would be certain obligations the US government would not be able to pay. if the debt ceiling was not raised.

While the risk of a default that could precipitate a recession is bad for the United States, investors worried about the impact on the global economy have shunned riskier assets.

Reports that the Treasury asked federal agencies if they could delay upcoming payments added to the sense of crisis.

“Payout prioritization is now real,” wrote Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, in a client note.

“And while it seems very prudent to have this conversation, market anxiety levels have heated up as a result,” he said. “The market is starting to reduce risk.”

GREAT BRITAIN: NATION OF INFLATION

Eurozone bond yields rose after UK inflation data came in stronger than expected, reminding investors that the global fight against rising prices is far from over.

The yield on German 10-year bonds, the benchmark for the eurozone, fell from a one-month high of 2.501% hit earlier in the day.

In commodities, gold fell 0.8% to $1,958.8, led in part by a stronger dollar.

Interest rate increases increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

The price of crude oil extended its gains from Tuesday when Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned speculators to “be careful”, saying “they will complain”.

Brent crude futures rose more than a dollar to $78.36 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also closed up $1.43 at $74.34 the barrel.

Reporting by Kevin Buckland

