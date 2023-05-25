- US stocks fall as US debt ceiling talks still stall
- STOXX down 1.8% on UK inflation data, luxury goods fall
- New Zealand dollar drops on surprise central bank rate forecast
Business
US debt talks stalled, inflation woes hit stocks
TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) – Global stocks fell on Wednesday as talks over the U.S. debt ceiling dragged on without resolution, stoking widespread unease in markets which saw safe-haven assets such as the dollar hold steady around recent highs.
But crude oil prices bucked the downward trend and continued to rise, after a Saudi energy minister’s warning to speculators raised fears of further OPEC+ production cuts.
Negotiators for Democratic President Joe Biden and top Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy met again on Wednesday to end a stalemate in the talks.
McCarthy said earlier Wednesday that while there are still differences between Democrats and Republicans on spending, he believes a deal can be reached.
Time is running out for a resolution, and the Treasury Department has warned that the federal government may not be able to pay all of its bills by June 1 – just eight days – and that it will take several days to pass. legislation through the narrowly divided Congress.
The US S&P 500 index (.SPX) ended down 0.73% at midday, the Dow Jones index (.DJI) lost 0.77% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell by 0.61%. That helped drag the MSCI World Equity Index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks stocks from 49 countries, down 1.01%.
“Stock markets are now starting to worry about the debt ceiling debate,” said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. “Treasuries were way ahead of that call, and they’re not signaling a green light yet.”
Yields on one-month bills, which are shunned due to concerns about payments falling due when the Treasury is most at risk of running out of money, hovered near a record high of 5.8005%.
Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields, meanwhile, fell slightly to 3.7361%.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, rose 0.33% to 103.89, still topping the two-month high of 103.63 hit last week.
The New Zealand dollar fell 2.3% after the Reserve Bank misled markets by maintaining its forecast for the terminal rate at 5.5%, after rising a quarter of a point at this level.
Europe’s benchmark STOXX index (.STOXX) fell 1.8% to a month-and-a-half low as a jump in core inflation in the UK and further losses in the market-heavy luxury names hurt risk sentiment.
British homebuilders led declines on the FTSE 100 (.FTSE) after data showed a closely watched core measure of UK price growth hit a 31-year high in April, cementing bets for further interest rate hikes from the Bank of England.
European luxury stocks (.STXLUXP) fell 1.7% to a seven-week low as selling in the sector continued.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks (.MIAP00000PUS) fell 1.1%.
DEBT CEILING
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday that Biden had proposed changes that would cut the US deficit by $1 trillion, and that there would be certain obligations the US government would not be able to pay. if the debt ceiling was not raised.
While the risk of a default that could precipitate a recession is bad for the United States, investors worried about the impact on the global economy have shunned riskier assets.
Reports that the Treasury asked federal agencies if they could delay upcoming payments added to the sense of crisis.
“Payout prioritization is now real,” wrote Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, in a client note.
“And while it seems very prudent to have this conversation, market anxiety levels have heated up as a result,” he said. “The market is starting to reduce risk.”
GREAT BRITAIN: NATION OF INFLATION
Eurozone bond yields rose after UK inflation data came in stronger than expected, reminding investors that the global fight against rising prices is far from over.
The yield on German 10-year bonds, the benchmark for the eurozone, fell from a one-month high of 2.501% hit earlier in the day.
In commodities, gold fell 0.8% to $1,958.8, led in part by a stronger dollar.
Interest rate increases increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.
The price of crude oil extended its gains from Tuesday when Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned speculators to “be careful”, saying “they will complain”.
Brent crude futures rose more than a dollar to $78.36 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also closed up $1.43 at $74.34 the barrel.
Reporting by Kevin Buckland
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/global-markets-wrapup-1-2023-05-24/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Registration opened for the Summer Tennis Camp of the City of Laredos
- US debt talks stalled, inflation woes hit stocks
- Update on the construction of the International Center of Dr. Billy Kim
- Trump lawyers ask to meet with Attorney General Merrick Garland amid special counsel investigations
- Turkish voters weigh final decision on next president and visions for future
- Brexit food trade barriers cost UK households $7 billion. Brexit
- Sixteen Candles and Home Alone highlight Evanston’s charm
- Andy Reid changes at the kickoff: in the end you play flag football
- Anurag Kashyap fixes Sunny Leone’s dress at the Cannes premiere of their film. Watch | Bollywood
- Drive innovation and empower Maltese businesses
- Eva Longoria calls out the Hollywood system that allows white directors a second chance after major flops, but not Latin women
- Tech funds: Kathy Wood can’t fight the Fed