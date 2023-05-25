Business
Stock market today: Asian stocks extend losses, while Japan’s Nikkei pushes higher
Stocks were mostly down in Asia on Thursday as worries about the U.S. economy and a potential U.S. government debt default dragged Wall Street lower.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to 30,801.13, extending recent gains as investors bet on higher returns from Japanese companies.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2% to 18,739.03 as investors worried about the trajectory of China’s economic recovery after the government eased pandemic restrictions late last year. The Shanghai Composite Index also fell 0.5% to 3,188.34.
Simmering tensions between China and the United States over technology and security added to the uncertainties.
In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.5% to 2,554.69, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.1% to 7,138.20. Indias Sensex was down 0.2%.
Taiwanese benchmark Taiex jumped 0.8% on gains by major computer chipmakers. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest, jumped 3.4%.
The S&P 500 fell 0.7% on Wednesday after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Republicans and Democrats were staying away in talks on raising the debt ceiling to avoid a potentially disastrous default. on US government debt.
The main US stock index is on course for its worst week in more than two months as the once unthinkable edges closer to possibility. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed policymakers are split on whether to keep raising interest rates.
The US government could run out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1, unless Congress allows it to borrow more. The widespread belief on Wall Street is that Congress will reach a deal at the 11th hour, as it has several times before, because a default would not benefit anyone and could cause huge disruption to the economy and financial markets.
As the early June deadline nears, only concrete resolution can provide much-needed conviction markets rather than verbal reassurances, with the lingering risks of a lingering stalemate still keeping sentiment on a cautious tone, Yeap said. IG’s Jun Rong in a comment.
In total, the S&P 500 fell from 30.34 to 4,115.24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% to 32,799.92, while the Nasdaq composite lost 0.6% to 12,484.16.
The stock market remained broadly resilient despite concerns. So far, the fear has centered on the bond market, where prices have fallen for Treasuries due to be paid around the date of a potential default.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.73% from 3.70% on Tuesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with expectations of Fed action, fell to 4.37% from 4.33%.
Interest rates are so high because the Federal Reserve ripped them off at the fastest pace in decades to try to control inflation.
Traders hope there will be just one more hike this summer, if at all. Federal Reserve officials were divided earlier this month on whether to suspend their rate hikes at their next meeting in June, according to the minutes of their last meeting.
Helping to limit Wall Street’s losses, several companies announced stronger results for the start of the year than analysts expected.
cabbage jumped 7.5% after reporting surprise earnings for its latest quarter, helped in part by momentum from its Sephora beauty stores. Analysts expected it to turn into a loss.
Resilient spending by U.S. consumers has helped stave off a recession even as manufacturing and other sectors grapple with higher interest rates. Homebuilder Toll Brothers rose 2.1% after reporting results much better than analysts expected for the last quarter.
In other trading on Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 38 cents to $73.96 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.43 on Wednesday, to $74.34 a barrel.
Brent crude, the standard for international trade, slipped 28 cents to $77.95 a barrel.
The US dollar fell from 139.41 yen to 139.56 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0740 from $1.0754.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/3e3d17fd8d272627906d6f68fc0a5cde
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump addressed the bizarre response to DeSantis’ 2024 launch
- Turkish voters weigh final decision on next president and visions for future
- Biden’s Trade Restrictions on China Risk Huge Damage to US Tech Sector, Says Nvidia Chief | Technology sector
- AI footage shows what Bollywood actors would look like after changing gender
- Josh Tongue – from Kraaifontein Cricket Club to England Test team in five months
- Stock market today: Asian stocks extend losses, while Japan’s Nikkei pushes higher
- Pakistan mulls banning ex-PM Imran Khan’s party: minister
- Xi Jinping calls for joint construction of BRI for new prospects of Asia-Europe cooperation
- PM Narendra Modi ignored by G7 summit leaders? No, cut video shared out of context
- Jokowi action shocked the world, tin price skyrocketed like crazy
- They’ve done Brexit. So why are the British Tories still angry about immigration? – Politico
- Parenthood is the most beautiful thing there is, says Tom Pelphrey | Entertainment