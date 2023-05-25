Nvidia set to break Apple stock market record





chip maker Nvidia’s optimistic earnings gave its shares a boost unprecedented in the history of the company and in the history of the American stock market. 3 considerations before your business takes a stand The shares of the California-based company jumped 28% in after-hours trading as its results far exceeded expectations yesterday (May 24). If the gains hold as markets open today (May 25), the company add $219 billion to its current market capitalization of $755 billion in a single day, breaking Apples November 2022 record by one $191 billion n jump . Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the company is seeing growing demand for its data center products amid the rise of accelerated computing and generative AI, according to its May 24 press release. The company’s strong performance not only boosted its own shares, but also the shares of other AI-adjacent companies, such as rival chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, which are keen on generative AI. Microsoft and GoogleAI software maker C3.ai and Palantir Technologies, and more. But will it last? Faced with his struggling gambling businessand the penny-pinking around AI efforts in business, experts remain cautiously optimistic. Big Number: Nvidia’s Massive Market Cap $974 billion: Nvidia’s market capitalization if the massive stock spike continues, widening its lead as the world’s most valuable chipmaker, according to Bloomberg. Another $50 billion and it would break the prestigious trillion dollar club, which has only five members currently: Apple, Saudi Aramco, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon. Tesla and Meta, reached the coveted club in 2021, but have since disappeared from the list. Quote: Is the Nvidias stock market rally sustainable? [T]The AI ​​hype will inevitably normalize in the coming months as attention returns to the currently stifled demand in the current macroeconomic climate, which could temper optimism about a structural recovery that has recently been priced into the Nvidia title. Until the cyclical tailwinds return, it will be difficult for optimism about secular longer-term AI-driven growth trends to prevail as a structural driving force for valuations.Livy Investment Research in March 2023 Looking back: $191 billion increase in apples On Nov. 10, 2022, Apple’s $190.9 billion gain broke the record for the largest single-day jump by a U.S.-listed company, according to Bloomberg. The rise came on the back of upbeat data that showed US inflation cooled much more than expected in October, spurring a broader market rally from which Apple benefited. The previous record was held by Amazon, whose shares jumped $190.8 billion in a single day in February of the same year. Charted: The biggest single-day stock market jumps in the United States Company of interest: PetroChina Co. Overall, Nvidia is far from breaking a stock market rally record. Chinese oil and gas company PetroChina, a listed subsidiary of state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), added almost 600 billion dollars on its first day of listing in Shanghai in November 2007. Related stories The global AI frenzy nearly doubled the wealth of Nvidia CEOs Apple won’t give up on stock buybacks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/nvidia-share-price-apple-stock-market-record-1850473639 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos