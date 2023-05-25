Global equities decline on US debt concerns; Germany goes into recession





Global stocks fell on Thursday as investors watched for signs of progress on a deal to avoid a default on U.S. government debt.

US futures were mixed and oil fell.

Germany slipped into recession as its economy contracted 0.3% in the first quarter of the year. Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed a second quarter of contraction, which is a definition of a recession. The figures were a blow to the German government, which last month boldly doubled its growth forecast for this year after a feared winter energy crisis failed to materialize. I In Frankfurt, the DAX lost 0.5% to 15,767.10 while the CAC 40 in Paris slipped 0.3% to 7,229.45. Britain’s FTSE fell 0.3% to 7,601.55. The S&P 500 future gained 0.5% while that of the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%. Tokyo was one of the few markets to grow. Investors bet on higher returns from Japanese companies, taking advantage of the strength of the dollar against the Japanese yen. The benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to 30,801.13. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.9% to 18,746.92 on concerns that China’s economic recovery after the government eased pandemic restrictions late last year is running out of steam. The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.1% to 3,201.26. Simmering tensions between China and the United States over technology and security added to uncertainties for markets in the region. In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.5% to 2,554.69, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.1% to 7,138.20. India Sensex fell 0.4%. Taiwan’s benchmark Taiex jumped 0.8% on gains by major computer chipmakers. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest, jumped 3.4%. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% on Wednesday after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Republicans and Democrats were staying away in talks on raising the debt ceiling to avoid a potential default. disastrous on the debt of American governments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.6%. The main US stock index is on course for its worst week in more than two months as the once unthinkable edges closer to possibility. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed policymakers are split on whether to keep raising interest rates.



The US government could run out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1, unless Congress allows it to borrow more. The widespread belief on Wall Street is that Congress will strike a deal at the 11th hour, as it has many times before, because a default would benefit no one and could cause huge disruption to the economy and markets. financial. As the early June deadline nears, only concrete resolution can provide much-needed conviction markets rather than verbal reassurances, with the lingering risks of a lingering stalemate still keeping sentiment on a cautious tone, Yeap said. IG’s Jun Rong in a comment. The stock market remained mostly resilient. So far, the fear has centered on the bond market, where prices have fallen for Treasuries due to be paid around the date of a potential default. Interest rates are so high because the Federal Reserve has raised them at the fastest pace in decades in an attempt to control inflation. Traders hope there will be just one more hike this summer, if at all. Federal Reserve officials were split earlier this month on whether to pause their rate hikes at their next meeting in June, according to the minutes of their last meeting. In other trading on Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 61 cents to $73.73 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.43 on Wednesday, to $74.34 a barrel. Brent crude, the standard for international trade, slipped 52 cents to $77.69 a barrel. The US dollar barely changed at 139.42 yen. The euro fell to $1.0733 from $1.0754.

