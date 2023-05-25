Stock market today: Wall Street falls, part of global swoon for stocks

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street fell again on Wednesday as stocks fell around the world on concerns about the economy.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Republicans and Democrats remain far apart in their efforts to prevent a potential disastrous defect on US government debt. The main US stock index is on course for its worst week in more than two months as the once unthinkable edges closer to possibility.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 255 points, or 0.8%, while the Nasdaq composite lost 0.6%.

Other markets around the world fell even more as disheartening numbers piled up on the economy. Stock indices fell 1.7% in London, 1.9% in Frankfurt and 1.6% in Hong Kong.

Inflation in the UK remains worse than expected, raising fears that the Bank of England will continue to raise interest rates and squeeze its economy. In Germany, business confidence has plummeted in Europe’s largest economy. And in China, concerns remain about a weaker-than-expected reopening of COVID restrictions as tensions rise with the United States over technology and security.

On Wall Street, the focus is on Washington, where the US government could run out of cash to pay bills as early as June 1 unless Congress allows it to borrow more. The widespread expectation is that a default would cause enormous economic hardship.