Business
5 things to know before the opening of the Stock Exchange Thursday, May 25
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City on May 24, 2023.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Trudge
Stocks are coming off a tough day. All three major indexes plunged on Wednesday after debt ceiling talks failed to reach a deal. We may have a confusing Thursday, however, after Fitch’s US debt rating warning and Nvidia’s earnings report (more on both below). Investors will also look at a new list of retail earnings, including Best Buy and Dollar Tree, as well as data on pending home sales and weekly unemployment claims. Follow live market updates.
2. One week to do it
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. May 24, 2023.
Jonathan Ernest | Reuters
The Treasury Department has warned that the United States could run out of money to pay bills as early as June 1, exactly one week after Thursday. SO, What is the state of negotiations between the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s team? Improvement, but still not where they need to be. The House, in effect, will be allowed to go home for Memorial Day weekend, though it will be called back for a vote. Meanwhile, the possibility of an unprecedented US debt default is increasing external pressure on Congress to raise the debt ceiling. Fitch placed the U.S. triple-A status on negative watch, citing tense debt talks.
3. Nvidia blowout report
Nvidia headquarters seen in Santa Clara, California on February 22, 2023.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Nvidia Shares soared after the chipmaker posted a big pace of earnings and offered a sales forecast well above Wall Street estimates. The stock was already up 109% this year in the earnings report after the bell on Wednesday. The company is riding a wave of demand for chips based on artificial intelligence. Its data center business saw a 14% increase in quarterly revenue. As CNBC’s Kif Leswing points out, this robust result shows just how important AI chips are becoming for cloud providers and other companies running lots of servers.
4. Ups and downs at the mall
Shoppers ride an escalator at The Galleria mall after it opened during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Houston, Texas, May 1, 2020.
Adrées Latif | Reuters
This is the story of two mall retailers. American Eagle OutfittersShares plunged 19% in after-hours trading after the company said on Wednesday afternoon that it had lowered its revenue and operating profit outlook for the year, citing a slowdown in sales heading into the current quarter. American Eagle also had a tough act to follow. Before the bell on Wednesday, rival Abercrombie & Fitch posted a surprise profit and raised its guidance for the year. That, in turn, sparked a monster rally in the stock. Shares jumped 31%, accounting for nearly all of Abercrombie’s gains this year.
5. Awkward…
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during the annual Feenstra Family Picnic at the Dean Family Classic Car Museum in Sioux Center, Iowa on May 13, 2023.
Rebecca S. Gratz | The Washington Post | Getty Images
In Twitter Spaces, no one can hear you broadcast. At least that was the case Wednesday night for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and conservative tech investor David Sacks. DeSantis was about to announce his (already established and widely known) presidential bid at 6 p.m. ET, but numerous glitches and crashes forced the men to shut down the livestream after about 25 minutes. They blamed server issues as over 500,000 people crammed into the stream. They launched a second one, which went much more smoothly from a technical point of view and attracted around 300,000 listeners. DeSantis supporters called the disastrous deployment a positive, saying it was a sign that DeSantis was generating excitement. But, as CNBC’s Kevin Breuninger notes, an audience of that size would be considered a ratings disappointment on prime-time cable news.
CNBC’s Sarah Min, Christina Wilkie, Emma Kinery, Darla Mercado, Kif Leswing, Gabrielle Fonrouge, Melissa Repko and Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.
