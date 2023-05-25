Stock market today: Asian stocks extend losses, while Japan’s Nikkei pushes higher

Stocks were mostly down in Asia on Thursday as worries about the U.S. economy and a potential U.S. government debt default dragged Wall Street lower.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% to 30,848.07, extending recent gains as investors bet on higher returns from Japanese companies.

Hong Kongs Hang Seng fell 2% to 17,739.83 as investors worried about the trajectory of China’s economic recovery after the government eased pandemic restrictions late last year. The Shanghai Composite Index also fell 0.5% to 3,188.34.

Simmering tensions between China and the United States over technology and security added to the uncertainties.

In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.3% to 2,559.56, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9% to 7,146.50.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% on Wednesday after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Republicans and Democrats were staying away in talks on raising the debt ceiling to avoid a potentially disastrous default. on US government debt.

The main US stock index is on course for its worst week in more than two months as the once unthinkable edges closer to possibility. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed policymakers are split on whether to keep raising interest rates.

The US government could run out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1, unless Congress allows it to borrow more. The widespread belief on Wall Street is that Congress will reach a deal at the 11th hour, as it has several times before, because a default would not benefit anyone and could cause huge disruption to the economy and financial markets.

As the early June deadline nears, only concrete resolution can provide much-needed conviction markets rather than verbal reassurances, with the lingering risks of a lingering stalemate still keeping sentiment on a cautious tone, Yeap said. IG’s Jun Rong in a comment.

In total, the S&P 500 fell from 30.34 to 4,115.24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% to 32,799.92, while the Nasdaq composite lost 0.6% to 12,484.16.

European stocks also fell as the government signaled that UK inflation remains worse than expected, raising fears that the Bank of England will continue to raise interest rates and squeeze its economy. In Germany, business confidence has plummeted in Europe’s largest economy.

The stock market remained broadly resilient despite concerns . So far, the fear has centered on the bond market, where prices have fallen for Treasuries due to be paid around the date of a potential default.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.73% from 3.70% on Tuesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with expectations of Fed action, fell to 4.37% from 4.33%.

Interest rates are so high because the Federal Reserve ripped them off at the fastest pace in decades to try to control inflation.

Traders hope there will be just one more hike this summer, if at all. Federal Reserve officials were divided earlier this month on whether to suspend their rate hikes at their next meeting in June, according to the minutes of their last meeting.

Helping to limit Wall Street’s losses, several companies announced stronger results for the start of the year than analysts expected.

cabbage jumped 7.5% after reporting surprise earnings for its latest quarter, helped in part by momentum from its Sephora beauty stores. Analysts expected it to turn into a loss.

Resilient spending by U.S. consumers has helped stave off a recession even as manufacturing and other sectors grapple with higher interest rates. Homebuilder Toll Brothers rose 2.1% after reporting results much better than analysts expected for the last quarter.

In other trading on Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 24 cents to $74.10 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.43 on Wednesday, to $74.34 a barrel.

Brent crude, the standard for international trade, slipped 13 cents to $78.10 a barrel.

The US dollar fell from 139.41 yen to 139.65 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0743 from $1.0754.

AP Business Writers Stan Choe and Damian J. Troise contributed.