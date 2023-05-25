Stock market today: AI frenzy pulls Wall Street higher despite DC’s debt troubles

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street’s frenzy over artificial intelligence is helping lift the market on Thursday, even as concerns mount over political rancor in Washington.

The S&P 500 was up 0.7% at midday after chipmaker Nvidia gave a monster forecast for upcoming sales as it benefits from the tech world’s rush to AI. That helped the Nasdaq composite jump 1.4% as of 11 a.m. EST, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 58 points, or 0.2%, at 32,741.

Because it’s one of the most valuable stocks on Wall Street, Nvidia’s 25% rise was the strongest force pushing up on the S&P 500. Its forecast of around $11 billion dollars in revenue for the current quarter beat analysts’ expectations for less than $7.2 billion. Nvidia stock has already more than doubled this year and its total value is approaching $1 trillion.

Shares of other chipmakers also rose after Nvidia described a race by its customers to embed AI into every product, service and business process. Advanced Micro Devices gained 9.5%.

Big Tech stocks rallied again, adding to recent gains fueled by AI enthusiasm. The field has become so hot that critics are warning of a possible bubble, while proponents say it could be the last revolution to reshape the global economy. Microsoft gained 3.2%, while Google’s parent company Alphabet rose 2.3%.

They helped lift the indexes even as the majority of stocks fell on fears the US government was closing in on a possible debt default. Washington could run out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1, unless Congress allows it to borrow more.

The widespread expectation on Wall Street was that Washington would finally reach a deal, as it has done many times before, because failure would likely be terrible for the economy as a whole. But Capitol Hill’s bitter partisanship is hurting faith and trust in government.

Fitch said late Wednesday that it may downgrade the US government’s AAA credit rating. He said he still expects a resolution before the US Treasury runs out of cash, but he sees the risk of error growing.

The impasse over the debt ceiling, the failure of US authorities to meaningfully address medium-term fiscal challenges that will lead to growing budget deficits and a growing debt burden signal downside risks for the solvency of the United States, said Fitch.

In 2011, Standard & Poors downgraded its AAA credit rating for the United States following a similar political wrangle over the debt ceiling.

Another concern hinges on exactly when the X deadline will arrive for the US Treasury to run out of cash.

While Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research at BTIG, said he sees an 11th-hour deal happening, Washington is still arguing over exactly when midnight strikes, which remains our main concern because time limits are the only viable forcing mechanism in town.

On the losing side of Wall Street was Dollar Tree, which fell 13.1%. The retailer announced a lower profit for the last quarter than expected by analysts. He said his customers were shifting their spending to products that were less profitable for him, while he was also facing worse-than-expected theft like other retailers.

In the bond market, yields rallied after reports suggested the economy was doing better than expected.

One said fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. This is a signal that the labor market remains remarkably strong despite much higher interest rates intended to slow inflation.

Another report estimated that the US economy grew at an annual rate of 1.3% in the first three months of the year, stronger than the 1.1% previously forecast. This report also suggested that inflation was a bit higher at the start of 2023 than previously thought.

The stronger-than-expected data is helping to ease fears on Wall Street of a coming recession. But it could also convince the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again next month. Traders are divided on whether the Fed will pause in June after raising rates at a breakneck pace for more than a year.

Higher rates have helped inflation ease from its peak last summer, but they do so by slowing the broader economy and dragging the prices of stocks, bonds and other investments.

The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.45% from 4.38% last Wednesday.

The 10-year yield fell from 3.74% to 3.77%. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

Stock markets overseas were mostly weaker, but the declines were more subdued than in previous days.

Germany’s DAX fell 0.1% after data showed its economy contracted in the first three months of the year, the second quarter in a row.

Hong Kongs Hang Seng fell 1.9% amid concerns China’s economic recovery after the government eased pandemic restrictions late last year is running out of steam. Shanghai shares fell 0.1%.

AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.