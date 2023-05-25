Western News – Western projects receive new grants from the Canada Brain Research Fund

A research project on accelerating drug development for neurodegenerative diseases and another on technology to study the brain at the bedside are two western projects among four in Canada secured grants through the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), an innovative arrangement between the Government of Canada (through Health Canada) and the Brain Canada Foundation.

Grants for four research projects from across the country, including the two from Western, were announced at an event at Western on May 24 by Peter Fragiskatos, MP for London North Center and Viviane Poupon, President and CEO from Brain Canada.

Projects are supported by Health Canada and are matched with funding from Brain Canadas patrons, donors and partners.

Assessing cognition with touch screens

A $1.46 million grant was awarded to an interdisciplinary team of Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry led by neuroscientists Lisa Saksida and Tim Bussey. The team includes researchers Marco Prado, Vania Prado, Jacqueline Sullivan and Adrian Owen.

Grant aims to support tech-savvy Westerns Mouse Translation Research Acceleration Platform an open-source, touchscreen-based system used to assess advanced cognitive functions such as memory, decision-making, and attention in mouse models.

It is an essential part of the process of developing and testing drugs for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

We pioneered this unique touchscreen-based cognitive assessment system to accelerate the drug development process for neurodegenerative diseases. Our platform focuses on cognitive aspects of brain function that are directly impacted by neurodegenerative diseases, but are rarely tested in mouse models in a way relevant to human patients, said Saksida, Professor of Medicine and Schulich dentistry and holder of a Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Translational Studies. Cognitive neuroscience.

While most research focuses primarily on detecting improvements at the molecular level in the brain, the ultimate goal of these drugs is to improve cognition in humans. Our platform bridges that gap, Bussey said.

The open-access structured database, the first of its kind, is already available for more than 600 researchers worldwide to access and share knowledge and results. Its sister site Touchscreencognition.org already has more than 700 active users worldwide.

Under this new funding, different aspects of the open and collaborative approach will be tested to see where it works and where it can be improved.

Studying the brain at the bedside

An interdisciplinary team of investigators led by Emma Duerden, teacher in the Faculty of Education and Canada Research Chair in Neuroscience and Learning Disabilities, received a $1.3 million grant for a project called SPRINT: fnirS Platform for braIn moNiToring, analytics and data repository.

The research focuses on functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS), an optical brain monitoring technique that relies on the use of near-infrared light to measure changes in blood flow in the brain. A non-invasive method, fNIRS works by having patients wear a specialized cap fitted with near-infrared light sources.

For example, it can tell us which regions of the brain are affected if you have a brain injury or stroke, Duerden said.

In the case of brain repair, when you’re doing rehabilitation for a stroke, that can tell us about the regions of the brain that come back online as a result of that rehabilitation therapy.

In partnership with Lawson Health Research Institute, SPRINT will explore how fNIRS can be applied to six different population groups at Parkwood Institute partner hospitals at St. Josephs Health Care London, Ont. as well as London Health Sciences Center Children’s Hospital and University Hospital.

These populations range from patients in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to those in the operating room.

Duerden, who is also a Lawson scientist, said for NICU babies who require brain imaging, it would be difficult to use traditional methods such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

These babies are so sick that even making the trip in the elevator down to their incubator and going to the MRI is a big risk. fNIRS technology can allow us to study the brain and brain repair at the bedside, she said.

The SPRINT team includes scientists from six university faculties Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry, Science and Social Science.

Two other projects, one led by Sylvia Villeneuve The Douglas Hospital Research Center in Verdun, Que., and the other led by Dr. Signe Bray at the University of Calgary, also received grants for brain research on Wednesday.

Better research means better brain health for everyone. The work of Dr. Duerden, Dr. Saksida, Dr. Villeneuve and Dr. Bray will play an important role in advancing our knowledge of the brain and ultimately in improving Canada’s capacity for neuroscience research, a said Deputy Fragiskatos.

The FRC program has so far committed an overall federal investment of $200 million to the Brain Canada Foundation (Brain Canada) in support of brain health discoveries.