Business
How will AI change the world? 5 deep dives into the future of technologyExBulletin
Yuichiro Chino
Artificial intelligence is changing our lives from education and politics to art and healthcare. The AI industry continues to develop at a rapid pace. but what is it exactly? Should we be optimistic or worried about our future with this ever-changing technology? Join host and tech reporter Bobby Allyn in NPR explains: AI, a series of podcasts exclusively on the NPR app.
NPR Explains: AI answers your most pressing questions about artificial intelligence:
- What is AI? – Artificial intelligence is a multi-billion dollar industry. Tons of AI tools are suddenly available to the public. Friends are using apps to turn their photos into realistic avatars. TV scripts, school essays, and resumes are written by robots that look a lot like humans. Artificial intelligence scientist Gary Marcus says there is no single definition of artificial intelligence. It’s about building machines that do smart things. Listen now.
- Can AI be regulated? – As technology improves to simulate reality, there are big questions about regulation. In the United States, Congress has never been bold in regulating the tech industry and that’s no different with advances in AI. Listen now.
- Can AI replace creativity? – Artificial intelligence tools used to generate artwork can empower users to create stunning images. Linguistic tools can generate poetry through algorithms. AI blurs the lines of what it means to be an artist. Now, some artists are arguing that these AI models violate copyright law. Listen now.
- Does AI make sense? – Earlier this year, Microsoft’s chatbot went rogue. He professed love to some users. He called people ugly. He spread false information. The chatbot’s odd behavior raised an interesting question: Does AI make sense? Listen now.
- How can AI contribute to productivity? – From hiring practices to medical insurance documents, many large companies are using AI to work faster and more efficiently. But it raises pressing questions about discrimination and equity in the workplace. Listen now.
- What are the dangers of AI? – Geoffrey Hinton, known as the “godfather of AI”, has spent decades advancing artificial intelligence. Now, he says he believes the AI arms race among tech giants is actually a race for danger. Listen now.
Learn more about artificial intelligence. Listen to NPR Explains: AI, a podcast series available exclusively in the NPR app. Download them here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/05/25/1177700852/ai-future-dangers-benefits
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How will AI change the world? 5 deep dives into the future of technologyExBulletin
- How Our Dog Companion Can Help Detect COVID-19 and Other Diseases
- Game of Thrones backdrop in Northern Ireland becomes UNESCO geopark | Holidays in Northern Ireland
- Man arrested after car crashes into Downing Street gates – BBC News
- One-dose HPV vaccine aims to eradicate cervical cancer worldwide
- Prepare to be charged by the feds – Rolling Stone
- Reconomy ‘Strengthens Position’ with UK Waste Solutions Deal
- Tina Turner: Tornado. Treasure. There was no one like her.
- Defense Minister insists on technological independence and R&D innovation
- Ultrasound can induce a hibernation-like state in mice and rats
- A strong earthquake struck the border area between Panama and Colombia
- In Pakistan, Imran Khan, cornered, lowers his arms