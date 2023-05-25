

Investors in Japanese stocks waited over three decades for his moment in the sun.

The country’s major stock indexes are trading at highs not seen since 1990, when its infamous asset bubble of the late 1980s had just deflated.

So far this year, the benchmark Topix has jumped almost 14%, and the Nikkei 225



(N225), which tracks blue-chip Japanese companies, jumped almost 17%. The indices outperformed the benchmark US S&P 500 and European Stoxx 600, both of which rose 8% over the period.

In my 33 years in the market, things probably look more positive now than they have at any time during that entire time, said Jeffrey Atherton, chief investment officer at Man GLG, a subsidiary of hedge fund giant Man Group. It’s not based on the hype.

Investors say Japanese stocks have benefited from relatively cheap valuations, a long-awaited development return of inflationand a weakening currency.

A Warren Buffett endorsement probably didn’t hurt either, the legendary investor tells the Japanese Nikkei post in April that its flagship investment firm, Berkshire Hathaway, planned to increase its stakes in five Japanese companies.

Foreign investors bought $15.6 billion worth of Japanese stocks last month, the highest monthly amount since October 2017, according to the Japan Exchange Group.

For years, investors have hoped for modest gatherings Japanese stocks would mean a sustained market rally for the world’s third-largest economy, which is also home to a slew of big-name electronics companies and automakers, like Sony



(END) and Toyota



(TM). But they never done.

But this time, investors tell CNN, it’s really different.

Japanese equities suffered their biggest shock following an overhaul of corporate governance rules that compelled corporate executives to improve shareholder returns. JPMorgan analysts said last week that structural change taking root in Japan could add strength to the current market rally.

Earlier this year, the Tokyo Stock Exchange began telling companies to pay more attention to their stock prices. He urged them to come up with plans to increase their price-to-book (PTB) ratios, i.e. the companies’ share price relative to its net assets.

Half of companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange are trading at a PTB ratio of less than one, according to Man Group data from February, compared with just 3% of companies in the S&P 500.

A low ratio means the stock is a bargain. The problem is that at least half of Japanese companies have been stuck at a ratio below one for most of the past 20 years. As a result, investors had little incentive to buy the shares if they didn’t think they could sell them later at a higher price.

There have long been plenty of undervalued companies in Japan, Atherton noted. We take it for granted in the US and Europe that company management is trying to maximize the share price, but that has by no means been the case in Japan over the past 30 years.

This may now change.

Companies tracked by the Nikkei index paid record dividends in 2022. At the same time, a wave of share buybacks has helped to inflate stock prices.

Japanese companies bought back 9.7 trillion Japanese yen ($7 billion) of their own shares in the fiscal year ending March 2022, according to Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale. That’s the most since he started tracking data 24 years ago.

For fiscal 2023, share buybacks totaled approximately 8.6 trillion Japanese yen ($6.2 billion). This number could increase as a few companies still have to report their profits.

A recent flurry of encouraging economic data in Japan has boosted investor sentiment, while a weaker currency has made the country’s exports more competitive.

Which central banks in other major economies fought over the past year, soaring inflation has been welcomed by Japanese policymakers.

After decades of deflation, the country’s consumer prices rose in January at the fastest annual rate in 41 years. Inflation has since slowed somewhat, but remains well above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target.

Yet the central bank retained its main interest rate below zero while its counterparts in the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union have pushed borrowing costs to a level save an excerpt to control prices.

[Japan] is an economy where policymakers beat the inflation hive for decades, hoping the bees would come out, Jack Ablin, chief investment officer and founding partner of Chicago-based Cresset Capital Management, told CNN. And now it seems, finally, that they are getting inflation.

This difference in monetary policies has lowered the value of the Japanese yen against most other major currencies. The currency fell nearly 9% from a year ago to trade at an extremely cheap 139 to the US dollar, according to Ablin. A weaker currency makes the country’s exports relatively cheaper on the world market, a particular boon for a major exporting country like Japan.

Japan’s improving economic fortunes have also made its businesses more attractive.

Gross domestic product rose 0.4% in the first quarter of this year compared to the last three months of 2022, beating analysts’ expectations of a 0.1% rise.

Activity in Japan’s private sector also grew in May at the fastest pace since late 2013, according to preliminary PMI data from Jibun Bank, a Japanese lender, compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Japan’s economy still faces enormous obstacles. He has a fast Aging of the population almost a third of its inhabitants are over 65 and a shrinking workforce, not helped by governments restrictive position on immigration.

More immediately, the country’s market rally could come to a halt if the US Federal Reserve decides to rein in its rate hike cycle, said Eddie Cheng, head of international portfolio management at Allspring Global Investments.

We’ve already seen the United States hit the peak of its bullish cycle, he said, adding that if central banks start cutting rates, the value of their currencies will fall, meaning the Japanese yen would no longer be cheap in comparison.

Laura He contributed reporting.