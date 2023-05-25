Building a data-driven culture – Lloyds Banking Group





When I started working in data mining in the late 90s, the idea that data and analytics would one day be the primary drivers of an organization’s success, as it is today was a distant prospect. Today, companies and institutions at all levels, and in many different industries, recognize the importance of data and analytics and understand how, when used correctly, they can lead to greater growth. faster, better decision-making and more positive outcomes for customers and society at large. But to achieve these goals of truly harnessing the power of data and analytics, it is imperative that a data-driven culture be embedded at the core of an organization. This is what the Lloyds Banking Group was working towards. What is a data-driven culture? A data-driven culture is one in which data and analytics are seen as an integral part of the workforce and senior leadership. You see, business roles these days are essentially data roles, the two are inextricably linked. The key to developing a meaningful data culture is a high level of data literacy. In other words, people need to feel empowered enough to ask the right questions and be sure to use the data to derive the right insights. Currently, however, Gartner believes that the majority of CDOs will fail to adopt the required level of data literacy within the workforce and ultimately fail to achieve their data-driven business goals. data.1 It is important that we do not become complacent and that we continue to promote and educate people on the importance of data, across the Group. Let’s also make sure our data colleagues feel valued by creating clear career paths and creating a talent pipeline as well. The careers we offer in data are diverse and while many roles are ideal for candidates with a background in analytics, business insight, portfolio analysis, quantitative analysis or applied science, what matters the most important thing is that potential employees are enthusiastic and really want to learn. . After all, the world of data is constantly changing, so having a thirst for learning new things is absolutely essential. As of this writing, we offer extensive learning programs and run comprehensive cloud-centric learning programs and other areas of technology through programs such as the Modern Engineering Accelerator. We also offer Centers of Excellence focused on specialties such as DevOps, Quality Engineering, Open Source Software, Cloud and more.

