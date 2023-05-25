Fitch puts US on negative watch on debt ceiling fight









CNN

—

A stalled Washington that has brought America to the brink of default could jeopardize America’s perfect credit rating, Fitch said in a stern warning Wednesday. The ratings agency placed the highest-rated U.S. credit on negative watch, reflecting uncertainty surrounding the current debate over the debt ceiling and the possibility of a first-ever default. The move comes as Republican and Democratic politicians negotiate to raise the US debt ceiling, although no deal has yet been reached. As Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the United States may not be able to pay its bills as soon as June 1, the country faces the possibility of an unprecedented default, which could have disastrous effects in the United States and around the world. Fitch, one of the three major credit rating agencies along with Moodys and S&P, has placed the US AAA on negative watch, signaling it could downgrade US debt if lawmakers fail to agree on a bill. which raises the US Treasury debt limit. The Rating Watch Negative reflects heightened political partisanship that prevents reaching a resolution to raise or suspend the debt ceiling despite the fast approaching date x (when the US Treasury depletes its cash and ability to take extraordinary action without incurring new debt), the company said in a statement. However, Fitch added that he still believes lawmakers will pass a resolution before the X date. On Wednesday, the White House pointed to Fitch Ratings’ decision as an urgent reason to raise the debt ceiling. This is further proof that default is not an option and all responsible legislators understand this. This reinforces the need for Congress to quickly pass a reasonable, bipartisan deal to prevent the default, a White House spokesperson said in a statement. On Wednesday evening, the Treasury Department also underscored this, and said a potential downgrade shows why Congress must immediately address the debt ceiling. As Secretary Yellen has warned for months, the debt limit is seriously hurting American businesses and families, increasing short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and threatening America’s credit rating, a Treasury spokeswoman Lily Adams said in a statement. Tonight’s warning underscores the need for quick bipartisan action by Congress to raise or suspend the debt ceiling and avert a manufactured crisis for our economy, Adams said. In 2011, S&P granted its first-ever credit rating in the United States, reducing its rating to AA+. More than a decade later, this agency has still not restored its rating. A US default could send shockwaves throughout the global economy and potentially trigger a recession, experts say. It could mean higher borrowing costs for the government and Americans themselves and a massive drag on economic growth. Dow Jones futures fell more than 85 points on Wednesday night amid Fitch’s warning, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded in positive territory.

