New Partnership with AbCellera Will Create Jobs and Help Address Global Healthcare Challenges





A commitment from the Province and the Government of Canada to AbCellera will help a flagship made-in-B.C. company expand in Vancouver and meet global healthcare challenges while creating hundreds of new jobs remunerated. “AbCellera is an incredible local success story and today’s commitment represents the largest private investment in a life sciences project in our history,” said Premier David Eby. “This partnership will ensure that British Columbians see the benefits of access to innovative therapies through clinical trials, while creating hundreds of good local jobs and training opportunities as we position British Columbia as a global hub for life sciences and biomanufacturing. Building on BC’s new Life Sciences and Biomanufacturing Strategy, the Province of BC is contributing $75 million to the expansion of AbCellera in Vancouver. The Government of Canada is contributing $225 million to the project, which has a total value of $701 million. “This project, and the commitment to co-invest alongside the governments of Canada and British Columbia, is a major step towards building capacity in Canada to translate scientific breakthroughs into new medicines that will benefit patients here and around the world,” said Carl Hansen, founder and CEO of AbCellera. “With a decade of building our teams, technology and expertise, this co-investment will accelerate the execution of our strategy and bring new treatments into clinical development.” The project will see AbCellera build a state-of-the-art biotechnology campus that will include a new preclinical development facility and upgrades to existing facilities in Vancouver, creating more than 400 highly skilled jobs, as well as new training opportunities in life sciences and biomanufacturing. . The project will allow locally invented treatments in areas such as oncology and immune diseases to be developed and tested in British Columbia, benefiting patients in British Columbia and around the world. It also builds the capacity needed to conduct phase 1 clinical trials in British Columbia. “In 2020, our government promised Canadians to rebuild our life sciences ecosystem. And today, we’re delivering on that promise once again by partnering with cutting-edge technology company AbCellera. His project will ensure that Canada is at the forefront of antibody drug development, while strengthening our life sciences sector,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “Not only are we making our country a major player in the global biomanufacturing and life sciences industry, but we are also stimulating the Canadian economy and creating good jobs for Canadians. British Columbia’s new Life Sciences and Biomanufacturing Strategy outlines key actions developed in close consultation with industry and academia to position British Columbia as a global life sciences hub and of biomanufacturing, and as a leading center for commercial-scale biopharmaceutical and medical manufacturing. “Ensuring local, made-in-BC businesses have the resources they need to succeed globally is a key part of our StrongerBC economic plan,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation of British Columbia. “Not so long ago, AbCellera emerged from the University of British Columbia to become a world leader in biotechnology, saving lives around the world. We have supported AbCellera from the very beginning, and this commitment to its success is a commitment to the success of a strong and sustainable economy right here in British Columbia. Supporting the growth of British Columbia’s life sciences and biomanufacturing businesses is part of the StrongerBC Economic Plan, which is moving British Columbia forward by tackling today’s challenges while building a growing economy. innovation that works for everyone. Fast facts: AbCellera is a Canadian technology company breaking down the barriers of conventional antibody drug discovery to bring better drugs to patients, faster.

AbCellera’s engine integrates expert teams, technologies and facilities with the data science and automation needed to propel antibody-based drugs from target to clinic in nearly any therapeutic area with precision and speed.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, AbCellera and its partners have brought two antibody therapies to patients, including the first antibody therapy to be cleared by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

AbCellera’s COVID-19 antibodies have been used to treat over 2.5 million patients and are estimated to have saved tens of thousands of lives.

Globally, AbCellera has more than 60,000 square meters (650,000 square feet) of laboratory, office and manufacturing facilities in use or under development; more than 170 programs under contract with more than 40 partners; and AbCellera and its partners brought nine molecules to the clinic.

AbCellera emerged from the University of British Columbia in 2012, originally with six employees, and now employs over 500 at its Vancouver locations; Boston; Sydney, Australia; and Cambridge, UK. Learn more: For more information on British Columbia’s Life Sciences and Biomanufacturing Strategy: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/technology-innovation/life-sciences-biomanufacturing For more information about AbCellera: https://abcellera.com/ A backgrounder follows.

