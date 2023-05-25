Health Equity: Turning Concepts into Action in Ohio’s Health System

With a majority of its more than 300,000 patients on Medicare and Medicaid, The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, Ohio, has made health equity and inclusion a cornerstone of its mission. Operationalizing this required a multi-pronged strategic focus on patient engagement programs and partnerships.

Three architects of MetroHealth’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) strategy discussed the challenges and benefits of moving equity from concept to action in the Scottsdale Institute “Equity First: A Strategic Approach to Ensure Equity for Every Employee and Patient” webinar. Wolters Kluwer Health sponsored the presentation.

“Equity, inclusivity and diversity should be part of the fabric of your business”, Michael Mencke, manager of patient education and accessibility services at MetroHealth, briefed attendees on the webinar. “It has to be woven through every approach for every visit, every patient, every communication, and it never ends. It never ends because it is a way of being and a way of serving.

Defining health system goals for equity and inclusion

MetroHealth, established in 1837, is considered an essential health care system, “meaning we provide care to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. We are the county’s public health system,” explains Margie Diaz, MSN, RN, director of inclusion, diversity and health equity. “We have the best patients in the world,” they say. We have taken care of anyone regardless of ability to pay, who they are, age.

Diaz estimates that MetroHealth has more than 100 community partnerships through which it provides care and education to patients throughout Cuyahoga County, even if they are unable to walk through the doors of hospitals or care centers. ambulatory. “When we look at where people get their health and well-being from, 80% comes from where you live, eat, sleep, pray and play.”

To approach DEI more strategically, MetroHealth created the Diaz Office of Equity and established nine formal equity and inclusion goals. Diaz highlights two elements of this initiative:

Be intentional to reduce health disparities between patients.

Work to recognize and address subconscious biases.

When it comes to health disparities, Diaz notes that collecting patient feedback on treatment and interactions was key. Patients strongly stated that first impressions are key and that they seek personalized care. “We don’t want to be a care plan or a treatment plan, but we want to be treated as an individual,” she says, adding, “Ninety percent of our employees are also patients at MetroHealth. So really, when I say patients, I mean all of us in the community.

To tackle the problem of unconscious bias, MetroHealth has so far had 60% of its 8,000 employees undergo bias training. “We’re really having crucial, critical conversations and learning to mitigate bias,” Diaz says.

The four steps to screening for social determinants of health

Another facet of MetroHealth’s approach to health equity is to seek ways to remove barriers to pursuing or receiving adequate care, such as poverty, discrimination, and lack of access. to fair employment, quality education, housing and safe environments. This is more commonly called social determinants or drivers of healthexplain Marielee Santiagodirector of Transformative Knowledge & Education for MetroHealth Institute for HOPE.

MetroHealth screens patients and employees for social drivers of health “through various modalities,” Santiago says. This is the first step in a four-step process:

Survey patients via MyChart, during a clinic visit or at a community event. Employee surveys are also integrated into the employee wellness portal. Connect those seeking help with a community health worker or care coordinator who will follow up with patients and connect them with appropriate resources available in the community. The next step, says Santiago, is to “build those relationships through partnerships with community organizations. We leverage these closed-loop processes, such as our electronic referral platform, Unite Ohio, where we can connect individuals to a community organization that can meet these social needs. Finally, the team evaluates the impact of its evidence-based interventions.

To date, Santiago notes that the program has screened more than 90,000 MetroHealth patients and employees for social drivers of health.

Reaching at-risk patients with Emmi’s patient engagement solution

One of the ways the healthcare system reaches at-risk patients is through its Emmi® patient engagement solution, Santiago says. “People who screened at risk for physical activity, social isolation, as well as stress, receive an automated Emmi referral via email, text message or their MyChart messenger, which is really essential to ensure that individuals receive information fairly.”

Emmi programs, which provide health and wellness information in a way that patients can better understand, trust and use to inform their decisions, complement direct programs, such as food distribution, Globals and Calls for HOPE, a program that involves volunteers with those experiencing social isolation.

Represent and engage diverse patient populations

“If you want to engage someone, first and foremost you need to use materials, education, and information that reflect who you want to communicate with,” Mencke notes.

When applying DEI principles to MetroHealth’s patient education and engagement programs, Mencke began with patient and employee feedback on their Emmi patient engagement solution and found that reaction to the content that they shared was positive. However, the general sentiment was, “This represents what we do, but it doesn’t represent who we are.”

Mencke and his team shared this feedback directly with Wolters Kluwer and Emmi, who worked closely with MetroHealth to implement DEI-based changes to print, audio, and video materials based on the feedback and provide the healthcare system with more options from his abilities.

“Skin tones have changed, body shapes have changed, accessibility differences have all changed. Images, gender-neutral terms and content, and voice talents have changed. We’ve expanded our language choices thanks to Emmi, where patients can choose their own language,” says Mencke. “If you want to involve your patients, you have to meet them where they are.”

Language and voice are key factors in DEI for Mencke. “Think in terms of the vernacular,” she says. “Are we using language and terms that are meaningful and understood by the patient population or community we are focusing on? Is it in the patient’s preferred language? We have approximately 1.5 million outpatient visits in our system per year…that’s over 100,000 visits with patients whose preferred language is not English. If you want to involve your patients, you have to connect with them. You must reflect who you serve.

MetroHealth distributes educational materials to patients by:

Text (the most popular medium)

Message MyChart

E-mail

If all else fails, a direct phone call

“Our phones are in our hands all the time,” Mencke says. “If we can get the information in front of them in the palm of their hands, where they already spend a lot of time, that’s the best place.”

Mencke acknowledges that the healthcare system originally believed that many groups within their patient population would not respond to Emmi calls or videos and other patient engagement outreach activities. She says they were surprised by the impressive response, including unexpected zip codes and demographics.

“Patients in the community want to participate in their health,” she says. “Don’t underestimate your community. Engage them, reflect on who they are in a way they understand. And you will have patient engagement, and you will see your successes.

Mencke adds, “Equity, Inclusiveness and Diversity is not an initiative. It’s not a project. It is not an annual goal. It’s a paradigm shift in everything you do, and it continues every day. As you change gears, you’ll see everyone around you making the same change.

Learn more: watch the webinar

To learn more, watch the webinar “Equity First: A Strategic Approach to Ensuring Equity for Every Employee and Patient”. This webinar was first presented to members of the Scottsdale Institute.