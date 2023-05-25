Stock market today: live updates





The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite surged Thursday as investors cheered Nvidia’s latest quarterly results, fueling a rally in tech stocks. The moves also came as U.S. debt ceiling talks appeared to be progressing. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.71% to settle at 12,698.09, and the S&P500 climbed 0.88% to end at 4,151.28. THE Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 35.27 points, or 0.11%, to end at 32,764.65 and close below its 200-day moving average. Nvidia Shares jumped 24.4% a day after the company released stronger-than-expected earnings forecasts and reported beatings on top and bottom results in the last quarter. The explosion in demand for Nvidia chips used in artificial intelligence supported the quarterly pace. Several analysts covering Nvidia raised their price targets on the stock following the results. The rise of Nvidia has brought the chipmaker within striking distance of a market capitalization of $1 trillion. Other semiconductor stocks and artificial intelligence names have followed Nvidia’s lead. Advanced micro-systems And Taiwan semiconductor climbed 11.1% and 12%, respectively. THE VanEck Semiconductor ETF jumped 8.6% to close at its highest level of the year; the fund hit a new 52-week high earlier in the session. Alphabet And Microsoft added 2.1% and 3.9%, respectively. “The macro point is that technology innovation can outweigh headwinds from a slowing economy or higher interest rates,” said Dylan Kremer, co-chief investment officer at Certuity. “Technology in particular and growth stocks are not dead.” Stock chart icon Stock chart icon Nvidia shares 1 day Despite Thursday’s moves, concerns about the breadth of the market persisted. Certain companies and sectors are driving the market higher, masking some of the cracks below the surface, said Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist. “What you see today is an extension of existing trends that are amplified even more with this news from Nvidia,” he said. “It’s a tale of two markets, and the winners extend their lead and the losers extend their losses on a relative basis.” Elsewhere, negotiations to raise the US debt ceiling continued, with the default deadline fast approaching. Talks between congressional leaders and President Joe Biden advanced on Thursday, according to a Reuters reportwho said the two sides simply needed to agree on $70 billion in spending. Uncertainty surrounding the talks has pressured stocks this week, with the Dow and S&P 500 on track for weekly losses of around 2% and 1%, respectively. The Nasdaq is up 0.3%. Fitch Ratings put the AAA long-term default rating of U.S. foreign currency issuers on negative watch Wednesday night, saying ongoing negotiations increase the risk that the government won’t pay some of its obligations. Fitch said he was still waiting for a resolution before the X date. CNBC’s Christina Wilkie contributed to this story.

