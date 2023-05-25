Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,774.08, down 153.61): Toronto Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finance. Down $3.40, or 4.19%, to $77.78 on 10.3 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 53 cents, or 1.35%, to $38.79 on 6.7 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 86 cents, or 1.73%, to $48.92 on 6.5 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 17 cents, or 0.68%, to $25.19 on 5.2 million shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Finance. Up $1.14, or 2.05%, to $56.78 on 4.4 million shares. Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down $2.27, or 1.83%, to $121.48 on 4.3 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Finance. Up $1.14, or 2.05%, to $56.78; and the Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finance. Down $3.40, or 4.19%, at $77.78; and the Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down $2.27, or 1.83%, at $121.48. The effects of rising inflation and the central bank’s efforts to control it by slowing the economy are evident in the second quarter results of Canada’s major banks. Four of the Big Five banks reported lower-than-expected earnings as they set aside more money for bad debt and struggled to contain rising costs, and several saw revenues hurt by slower revenue growth. loans. CIBC was the only outlier, with Thursday’s results coming in better than analysts had expected. Meanwhile, TD said Thursday its profits fell while its provisions for credit losses rose to $599 million from $27 million a year ago. RBC on Thursday reported profits of $3.65 billion, up from $4.25 billion a year ago. Quebecor Inc. (TSX:QBR.B). Telecom. Down 21 cents, or 0.64%, at $32.49. Freedom Mobile will offer a $50 plan that includes unlimited calls and texts as well as 40 GB of data usable nationally and in the United States following its acquisition by Videotron of Quebecor inc. The $2.85 billion deal was prompted by the takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. by Rogers Communications Inc., which last year agreed to sell Freedom Mobile in a bid to alleviate competition concerns as a condition prior to the merger. Under federal approval conditions set out by Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in March, Videotron must offer packages that are at least 20% lower than those of its competitors and spend $150 million over the next two years to upgrade the Freedom Mobiles network. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 25, 2023. SHARE: JOIN THE CONVERSATION Anyone can read Conversations, but to contribute you must have a registered Torstar account. If you don’t have a Torstar account yet, you can create one now (it’s free) Login Register Conversations are opinions of our readers and are subject to the Code of Conduct. The Star does not share these opinions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com/business/2023/05/25/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos