Forbes magazine recognizes Auburn University as one of the top employers for new grads





For the second year in a row, Forbes magazine has recognized Auburn University as one of the top employers for recent graduates. Forbes reports that the top-ranked companies on their list not only offer competitive salaries, but also offer significant benefits for Gen Z and Millennials – “a trusted reputation, opportunities to learn, and a chance to make a meaningful work”. “This recognition is significant because it demonstrates that our dedication to excellence and innovation really matters,” said President Christopher B. Roberts. “Our community culture and our shared vision of excellence are rooted in the Auburn Creed. The Creed is a true differentiator for our university. Auburn is a remarkable university with tremendous potential for greatness and our faculty and staff know that they will be supported in their aspirations to be leaders in their fields while educating the next generation of brilliant scholars and citizens who will serve the needs of our communities. This is the second year that Auburn has earned this accolade. Forbes also named Auburn one of Alabama’s Top Employers of 2021 and one of America’s Best Midsize Employers of 2017. Auburn is committed to being a top employer. The university’s benefits program is highly competitive among state and local employers. In addition to health care and retirement benefits, full-time employees receive four weeks of paid vacation each year, paid parental leave, 11 paid public holidays, full tuition waivers for undergraduate and graduate courses, a 50% tuition waiver for spouses and dependents. taking undergraduate courses, a zero-dollar co-pay for most generic drugs, and discounted memberships to sporting events. Auburn also conducts compensation market research to ensure employees continue to be paid competitively. “Every day, our employees positively impact our campus, our state, and the world through their valuable work and contributions,” said Karla McCormick, associate vice president of human resources. “We are committed to providing employees with competitive compensation and benefits as well as career development opportunities. The latest recognition from Forbes confirms that recent graduates and new employees recognize the many benefits of working at Auburn. Twenty-eight thousand Americans with less than 10 years of professional experience, and who work for companies with at least 1,000 employees, were interviewed for the most recent list. They were asked to rate the likelihood that they would recommend their employer to family and friends. Auburn recruits for positions at all levels on campus. For more information on how to join the Auburn family, visit the university’s human resources website.

