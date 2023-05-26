Dr. Cecilia Canales selected for the National Academy of Medicine Scholars in Diagnostic Excellence program





Cecilia Canales, MD, MPH, assistant professor of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine at David Geffen School of Medicine was selected for the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) 2023-2024 Researchers in diagnostic excellence program in collaboration with the Council of Specialty Medical Societies. Dr. Canales was chosen through a national competition based on her professional qualifications and accomplishments, her demonstrated leadership in the field, and her potential to advance diagnostic excellence and equity . She was also chosen because of the quality and feasibility of her program proposal: Advancing Linguistic Equity in the Diagnosis of Perioperative Neurocognitive Disorders. Funded by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundationwith additional support from The John A. Hartford Foundation (JAHF), the program is designed to develop a cadre of leaders who can drive the implementation of effective strategies to raise awareness of diagnostics in medicine, support diagnostic excellence, and reduce diagnostic errors at the national level. Up to 11 Fellows participate in the one-year, part-time remote experience to enhance their knowledge and skills in diagnostic quality, safety, and fairness and accelerate their career development by becoming national leaders in the field. The program includes monthly training sessions, mentoring, a $35,000 grant and an additional $5,000 domestic travel fund. Dr. Canales is the JAHF-supported NAM Fellow and focuses on promoting diagnostic excellence and equity for older adults. Her research focus is patient-oriented outcome research in aging surgical patients. She developed and implemented a diagnostic accuracy study to determine if point-of-care ultrasound measurements can be used to distinguish between frail and non-frail patients to predict postoperative outcomes. She also focuses on studying factors that contribute to postoperative neurocognitive disorders (PND). Dr. Canales is a National Institute on Aging-Butler-Williams Fellow and has a special interest in studying PND in minority seniors. Patients with limited English proficiency are excluded from PND studies because language may influence neurocognitive testing. Dr. Canaless’ work aims to fill this gap in order to better understand treatment needs and strategies. There is an unmet need to provide evidence-based anesthesia to our aging surgical patients, particularly those with vulnerable brains, such as patients with pre-existing mild cognitive impairment or dementia, an increasing proportion of whom have little control. English, said Dr. Canales. By improving the diagnostic excellence of perioperative neurocognitive disorders in older adults, including those with limited English proficiency, we have the potential to improve perioperative health outcomes. I am delighted to start working on such an important subject. Gregg S. Margolis, Ph.D., Director of Fellowship and Health Policy Leadership Programs at NAM, said, Congratulations on being selected after a very rigorous and highly competitive selection process, and we are very happy to welcome you to this new cohort. Learn about the 2023 NAM Scholars in Diagnostic Excellenceon National Academy of Medicine website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uclahealth.org/news/dr-cecilia-canales-selected-national-academy-medicine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos