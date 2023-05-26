Michigan regional unemployment rates fall in April





LANSING, Mich. — Seasonally unadjusted unemployment rates fell in all 17 Michigan labor market zones during the month, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. “Increases in the labor force were seen in most areas of Michigan’s labor market in April,” said Wayne Rourke, director of labor market information for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics. “Regional salaried employment levels also rose during the month.” Michigan’s regional unemployment rates ranged from 2.0 to 6.3% in April, with a median decline in the monthly rate of 1.5 percentage points. The northeast region of Lower Michigan posted the largest decline in the unemployment rate during the month (-3.1 percentage points). Unemployment rates fell in all 17 Michigan labor market zones during the year, with the median rate reducing by 0.8 percentage points. Areas with the largest rate declines on the year included the Detroit Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) and the Lansing Metropolitan Area. Regional employment levels up over month and year Employment rose in 16 Michigan labor market zones during the month, with a median increase of 2.8%. The largest employment increase during the month occurred in the northeast region of Lower Michigan. Employment fell slightly during the month in Detroit’s MSA (-0.3%). Total employment rose in all 17 Michigan regions during the year, with a median increase of 3.5%. Ann Arbor MSA posted the largest employment gain for the year (+5.6%). Regional labor force levels up in month and year Total labor levels rose in 16 Michigan labor market zones, with a median increase of 1.2%. The largest labor force increase occurred in the Ann Arbor metro area. Detroit was the only labor market area to show a decline in the labor force during the month (-1.2%). Michigan’s labor levels advanced in all 17 regions during the year, with a median increase of 2.6%. The Ann Arbor MSA showed the largest year-over-year labor force increase of 4.8%. Regional salaried jobs increased in April Michigan’s unadjusted non-farm payrolls rose 21,000, or 0.5%, in the month, according to the Monthly Employer Survey. Minor employment gains were seen in several industries statewide in April. Payroll jobs increased in 13 metropolitan areas during the month, with a median increase of 0.4%. The Bay City MSA posted the biggest job gain during the month (+0.9%). Non-farm payrolls fell slightly during the month in the MSA of Niles-Benton Harbor (-0.3%). Michigan’s total nonfarm payrolls rose 49,000 on the year, or 1.1%. Twelve metropolitan areas posted employment increases over the year, with a median employment gain of 1.7%. County unemployment rate down in month and year Eighty-two counties in Michigan posted reductions in the unemployment rate between March and April, with a median decrease of 1.7 percentage points. Seventy-nine counties posted rate reductions during the year. For more detailed information, including data tables, see the full version. Note: The data in this release are not seasonally adjusted. As a result, employment and unemployment trends may differ from seasonally adjusted Michigan data released previously. A breakdown of unadjusted April labor force estimates for Michigan and its 17 major labor markets follows, along with a ranking of county unemployment rates for April. Note to editors: Please ensure that the source for state unemployment rates indicates “Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget”. ###

