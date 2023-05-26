AI frenzy pulls Wall Street higher despite DC’s debt troubles





Offer this item Share this article without paywall. NEW YORK Wall Street’s frenzy over artificial intelligence helped push the stock market higher on Thursday, even as concerns mount over political rancor in Washington. The S&P 500 rebounded 0.9% after chipmaker Nvidia gave a monster forecast for upcoming sales as it benefits from the tech world’s rush to AI. That helped the Nasdaq composite jump 1.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 35 points, or 0.1%.











Because it is one of Wall Street’s most valuable stocks, Nvidia’s 24.4% rise was the strongest force pushing up on the S&P 500. Its forecast of around $11 billion in revenue for the current quarter beat analysts’ expectations for less than $7.2 billion. Nvidia stock has already more than doubled this year and its total value is approaching $1 trillion. Shares of other chipmakers also rose after Nvidia described a race by its customers to embed AI into every product, service and business process. Advanced Micro Devices gained 11.2%. People also read… Some Big Tech stocks rallied, adding to recent gains fueled by AI enthusiasm. The field has become so hot that critics are warning of a possible bubble, while proponents say it could be the last revolution to reshape the global economy. Microsoft gained 3.8% and Google’s parent company Alphabet rose 2.1%. They helped lift the indexes even as the majority of stocks fell on fears the US government was closing in on a possible debt default. Washington could run out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1, unless Congress allows it to borrow more. In total, the S&P 500 rose 36.04 points to 4,151.28. The Dow slipped 35.27 to 32,764.65 and the Nasdaq gained 213.93 to 12,698.09. In the bond market, yields rallied after reports suggested the economy was doing better than expected. One said fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. It’s a signal that the labor market remains remarkably strong, even as manufacturing and other sectors of the economy slow under the weight of much higher interest rates. Another report estimated that the US economy grew at an annual rate of 1.3% in the first three months of the year, stronger than the 1.1% previously forecast. Stock markets overseas were mostly weaker, but the declines were more subdued than in previous days. Germany’s DAX lost 0.3% after data showed its economy contracted in the first three months of the year, the second quarter in a row. Hong Kongs Hang Seng fell 1.9% amid concerns China’s economic recovery after the government eased pandemic restrictions is faltering. Shanghai shares fell 0.1%. Rich young Americans have lost faith in the stock market and are instead betting on these 3 assets Rich young Americans have lost faith in the stock market and are instead betting on these 3 assets







