Correction in the Fingrid stock exchange announcement of 25.5.2023:





Correction in Fingrid’s stock exchange announcement of 25.5.2023: In 2022, the network service fee was waived for December, not for four months. Fingrid confirms previous plans to use record congestion revenue from 2022 for the benefit of his clients And waive network service fees for six months 2023. In 2022, network service charges were waived for December. For 2023, Fingrid has announced that it will be waiving network service fees for January, February and June and now confirms that it will be waiving network service july fee, November and December. This will reduce network customer fees by approximately €300 million in total. The high price of electricity and the significant price differences between zones have increased congestion revenues for TSOs, especially in the second half of 2022. Congestion revenues for 2023 were significantly lower, with Fingrid reporting 71.1 ( 166.6) million euros of congestion income for the first quarter. Congestion income for Fingrid comes from surface price differences at the borders of Finland and Sweden and Finland and Estonia. No congestion income comes from transport links in Finland, unlike other Nordic countries. The accumulation and use of congestion income is prescribed by EU law and the use of the income is decided by the local supervisory authority, the Finnish Energy Authority. In Finland, congestion income is used for cross-border investment projects, it covers the costs resulting from cross-border electricity transmission and the development of cross-border transmission, and it can be allocated to the company’s turnover for reduce network service charges. In the future, Fingrid will also use congestion revenue for the benefit of its customers. The current structure of TSO prices or unit prices will not change as a result of the removal of network service charges. Additionally, waiving network service charges now will not affect pricing for other company services. Due to the increase in weather-dependent electricity generation and consumption, the company’s market cost fluctuations will increase, which means that the amount of network service charges may need to be adjusted several times a year. On the other hand, the growth in electricity consumption creates an opportunity to obtain cheap network service unit prices. The strong growth of renewable electricity generation in Finland increases energy self-sufficiency and reduces the price of electricity, which creates a competitive advantage for Finland, attracting new industry to the country. Sustainability is emphasized and the greatest climate impact is achieved when fossil fuels are replaced by the cleanest possible electricity. The amount of fluctuation also increases in a weather-dependent power system, which increases the need to change customer prices. Fingrids’ goal is to provide a continuous customer experience of efficient, high-quality operations and competitive pricing for services, says Jukka Metsl, Chief Financial Officer of Fingrids. Further information : Jukka Metsl, Chief Financial Officer, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 30 395 5213

