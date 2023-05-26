First Meeting of New Solar Taskforce Highlights Untapped Potential of Commercial Solar Sites

A task force to advance the actions needed to achieve the government’s ambition of 70 GW of solar power by 2035

focus on reducing installation costs, boosting UK skills and jobs and improving grid access to support the solar energy revolution

Schools, warehouses and car parks could be at the forefront of an affordable solar power revolution, under plans discussed at the first meeting of the government’s new solar task force.

The government has a clear target to increase solar capacity by almost five times to 70GW by 2035 as part of wider plans to supply Britain with cleaner, cheaper sources of energy and safer.

Even when this is achieved, the UK would only use a very small proportion of its landmass for solar panels.

Already over a million UK homes have solar panels fitted to their roofs, providing reliable power to homes across the UK while dramatically reducing consumer bills and creating thousands of highly skilled jobs across the country as part of the growth of our economy. However, the task force, led by Energy Minister Graham Stuart and Solar Energy UK chief executive Chris Hewett, pointed to the untapped potential of commercial buildings, schools, warehouses and car parks, as well as the possibility of floating solar energy.

The government has pledged to set up a task force to boost solar power growth as part of Powering Up Britain, accepting the recommendation made by Chris Skidmore in his independent review of Net Zero identifying how the UK could meet its net zero commitments in an affordable and efficient manner.

Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart said:

Households across the UK are already doing their part to provide cleaner, cheaper and safer sources of energy with the solar panels on their roofs, but with acres of space on the roofs of car parks and supermarkets in each community, we can do even more. This new Dedicated Solar Task Force will focus on reducing costs and removing barriers to harnessing the power of the sun in any way possible, while using a small fraction of this country’s land. This will make a significant contribution to strengthening our energy security, reducing people’s bills and creating long-term jobs.

Chris Hewett, managing director of Solar Energy UK and co-chair of the task force, said:

Installing rooftop solar power, whether on a residential or commercial scale, is one of the best investments available, offering huge savings on energy bills and the chance to get paid for the energy. sending excess electricity to the grid. The benefits can also be greatly enhanced by adding a battery storage system. Solar power is the most popular form of electricity generation among the British public and consumer demand has never been higher, although the rate of rooftop installation is set to double to help reach 70GW by 2035. The number of solar farms will also have to increase significantly. I am thrilled that we now have industry leaders working directly with government to address barriers and maximize the benefits that solar power brings to the nation.

Part of the discussion at its first meeting focused on how to further stimulate rooftop installation, for example by enabling cost reductions for households and businesses seeking to install solar panels, so that even more people can benefit from the advantages of solar energy, for example by reducing their bills.

This would be in addition to solar panels in the field with the united working group that the solar and agricultural sectors can support each other to achieve energy security goals and maintain our country’s food security.

The working group also discussed plans for:

publish a solar roadmap in 2024 to advance the actions needed to deliver the UK’s ambition to increase solar capacity nearly fivefold by 2035

improving skills and developing the solar workforce to meet growing levels of demand, while creating well-paying, long-term employment opportunities for Britain

identify opportunities to secure resilient supply chains and innovation in the global marketplace, helping to generate opportunities for UK companies to export their expertise around the world

The task force will support the UK solar industry at a time when it continues to go from strength to strength:

over 99% of the UK’s solar capacity, both ground and rooftop, has been installed since May 2010, equivalent to powering almost 4 million homes

in 2020, the solar industry supported 11,500 jobs across the country and that figure is now expected to be even higher

in March this year, more than 19,000 smaller-scale rooftop installations were completed, at a rate of more than 500 per day. If this continues there will be 230,000 installs in 2023 beating the current record set in 2011

Ben Fawcett, Head of Solar at EDF Renewables UK and member of the Solar Taskforce, said:

If we are to achieve our net-zero ambitions, we must advance the deployment of all types of solar energy, from rooftops to small and large scale solar farms. By bringing government and industry together, the Solar Taskforce is a big step in the right direction as we work hard to unlock the potential of solar power in the UK.

Lawrence Slade, chief executive of the Energy Networks Association, which represents energy network operators in the UK, said:

I look forward to working with Minister Stuart and his ministry, as well as partners across the industry, to address the challenges we face on the road to net zero emissions. We know that accelerating and improving network connections is one of those challenges and that linking the work of the task force to our industry action plan will be crucial.

Chief executive of renewable energy standards body, MCS, Ian Rippin said:

The growth we’ve seen highlights the appetite for solar PV and provides insight into the growing reliance on locally generated energy in the UK. More and more people are turning to renewable solutions to generate their own electricity at home and it’s great to see growing levels of confidence in solar.

Notes to editors

More details on the Solar Taskforce.

Working group members include the heads or senior management of: