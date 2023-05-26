Paddy Power fined after sending push notifications to people excluding themselves from the game | power of rice

Bookmaker Paddy Power sent a promotional push notification to customers who had registered to be excluded from the game, inviting them to bet on a football match.

The Gambling Commission, which regulates the industry, said PPB Counterparty Services, trading as Paddy Power and Betfair, would pay £490,000 for breaking social responsibility rules.

The fine relates to material sent to customers who had registered for Gamstopa national program that players can use to voluntarily block themselves from betting sites, often in response to addiction issues.

Gambling operators are supposed to remove anyone who signs up for Gamstop from their marketing databases within two days, under the terms of UK gambling licenses.

But on November 21, 2021, due to human error, self-excluded Paddy Power customers with an Apple device received a notification announcing the possibility of betting on Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United. The Gambling Commission did not say how many people received the message.

Paddy Power Betfair, owned by global gambling operator Flutter, is the latest in a string of operators to be fined this year for failing to act in a socially responsible manner.

Previous penalties include a record £19.2million fine against William Hill for widespread and alarming failures including allowing customers to lose tens of thousands of pounds within minutes of opening an account.

The chess litany has emerged despite heightened scrutiny of the €10bn-a-year sector as the government draws up proposals for tougher regulation.

The resulting white paper, published last month, generally contemplates a crackdown on online gambling, including tougher accessibility controls and limits on online slots stakes. But most of the proposals were subject to a one-year consultation.