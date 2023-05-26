Stock market today: Asian markets mixed as US government debt talks push to the brink of default

Asian markets were mixed on Friday as a deadline loomed for Congress come to an agreement on the American public debt or face a potentially calamitous defect.

Tokyo and Seoul rose while Shanghai and Sydney fell. Hong Kong was closed for a holiday. US futures fell and oil prices also fell.

Talks on raising the U.S. debt ceiling continued on Thursday as lawmakers left town for Memorial Day weekend days before the United States faced an unprecedented default.

Republicans are demanding spending cuts that Democrats oppose as the price for raising the statutory debt ceiling. On Capitol Hill, Speaker Kevin McCarthy said every hour counts in discussions with President Joe Bidens’ team as they try to hammer out a budget deal.

But markets are swirling due to a variety of factors, and on Thursday, enthusiasm for artificial intelligence pushed stock prices higher despite the potential crisis simmering in Washington.

Shares of technology companies also rose in Asia, where Tokyos Nikkei 225 gained 0.7% to 31,019.61. In Seoul, the Kospi climbed 0.2% to 2,559.91, helped by a 2% rise in the share price of Samsung Electronics, South Korea’s largest company.

The Shanghai Composite index edged down 0.1% to 3,196.89, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney added less than 0.1%, to 7,142.60.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rebounded 0.9% to 4,151.28 after Nvidia chipmaker gave a monster forecast for upcoming sales as it benefits from the AI ​​rush in the tech world.

The Nasdaq jumped 1.7% to 12,698.09, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to 32,764.65.

Because it’s one of Wall Street’s most valuable stocks, Nvidias’ 24.4% rise was the strongest upward pushing force on the S&P 500. Its forecast of around $11 billion in revenue for the current quarter beat analysts’ expectations for less than $7.2 billion. Nvidia stock has already more than doubled this year and its total value is approaching $1 trillion.

Shares of other chipmakers also rose after Nvidia described a race by its customers to embed AI into every product, service and business process. Advanced Micro Devices gained 11.2%.

Some other Big Tech stocks rallied, adding to recent gains fueled by AI enthusiasm. The field has become so hot that critics are warning of a possible bubble, while proponents say it could be the last revolution to reshape the global economy. Microsoft gained 3.8% and Google’s parent company Alphabet rose 2.1%.

But the majority of stocks fell on fears that Washington could run out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1 unless Congress allows it to borrow more.

Compromise is usually expected before it’s too late, as has happened dozens of times before, because failure would likely be terrible for the economy.

Fitch said late Wednesday that it may downgrade the US government’s AAA credit rating. He said he still expects a resolution before the US Treasury runs out of cash, but he sees the risk of error growing.

Report says fewer workers asked unemployment benefits last week than expected, suggesting that the labor market remains strong even as manufacturing, housing and other sectors of the economy slow under the weight of much higher interest rates.

Another report estimated that the US economy grew at a 1.3% annual rate in the first three months of the year, stronger than the 1.1% previously thought. This report also suggested that inflation was a bit higher at the start of 2023 than previously thought.

Strong data provides reassurance that the economy may not fall into recession, but it could also lead to the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again next month. Rates have been raised rapidly over the past year, helping to slow inflation from its peak last summer, but they are slowing the economy as a whole and weighing on commodity prices. stocks, bonds and other investments.

In other trading, the benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 13 cents to $70.70 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell $2.51 on Thursday to $71.83 a barrel.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 30 cents to $75.88 a barrel.

The US dollar fell to 139.81 Japanese yen from 140.07 yen. The euro fell from $1.0726 to $1.0739.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.