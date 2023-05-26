Business
Leicester named the best city to live and work in the East Midlands
Leicester has been named the best city in the East Midlands in which to live and work, according to this year’s Good Growth for Cities Index.
The annual study examines the 50 largest cities in the UK and ranks them according to factors such as work-life balance, health, number of new businesses starting up, environment and retail .
Leicester was the best performing city in the East Midlands and ranked 16e in the index. It performed well for overall economic growth and scored above the UK average on work-life balance, new businesses, transport, skills across all age groups, distribution income and security. It was in line with the UK average for jobs, health, homeownership rates and the environment.
Derby was second highest at 24, Nottingham 38e and Northamptonshire 42n/a in the report, compiled by PwC accountants. All East Midlands cities were placed higher than Newcastle, Birmingham and Manchester.
Helen Donnellan, PVC Regional Business and Innovation at De Montfort University Leicester (DMU), said: “This is great news for the city.
“Leicester has a lot to offer in terms of support for new businesses, its transport links, and I think many companies have adapted to remote working in a way that has helped their employees balance work and private life.
“We still have work to do to address issues such as skills, but we are doing this collaboratively, working with employers, the public sector and education partners to ensure we can equip people with the skills they will need to develop their careers and for businesses to grow. and support our economy.
The report identifies skills as a key objective for the region and highlights that investments in growth sectors such as agritech, medtech, automotive and aerospace are crucial to increasing growth opportunities.
The top five factors used were income distribution, income, security, work-life balance and jobs. Leicester ranked well for income distribution, making it a fairer place to live when it comes to wages, as there isn’t a big gap between the highest and lowest earners.
DMU supports businesses through training and CPD, developing new products and services in collaboration with academic experts and runs programs such as Help to Grow, which enables SMEs to grow their businesses through skills development in leadership.
The university is also helping to increase the city’s graduate retention rate by working with Leicester City Council to provide internships and employment opportunities in the city and county, increasing the number of skilled workers in the city. region.
Its support for start-ups and new ventures encompasses support for student start-ups through to graduate business incubation programs and offering mentoring and masterclasses to micro-enterprises and networking.
Alex Hudson, Senior Market Partner for PwC East Midlands, said: “The outlook in the East Midlands is positive and it is pleasing to see that our towns are generally doing well in our analysis this year. In line with the government’s upgrading agenda, local government and employers have a role to play in providing people with opportunities to develop their businesses, careers and skills across the region.
“That said, the report highlights some areas where the East Midlands is below the UK average, including income and house prices, as well as weaker projected economic growth. This should be used as an opportunity map, showing where continued support can have a real impact on improving the areas identified by the public as priorities. The East Midlands will also benefit from the recently announced Investment Zones, where we will receive support of £80m over five years.
“PwC continually invests in the East Midlands, using our convening power to bring business and government together to bring about positive change for the region. Working collaboratively and focusing on certain key growth areas, such as the skills program, will drive improvement across the board for the region.
Stoke, Peterborough and Plymouth are the most improved cities. The factors are decided through a survey of 1,000 respondents across the country who were asked which are most important to them in determining where to live and work.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
