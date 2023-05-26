5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday May 26





A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City on May 24, 2023. Brendan McDermid | Reuters Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day: 1. It’s vacation time Talk about a well-timed holiday weekend. All three major indices have had a mixed week so far, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones down, while the Nasdaq edged higher after Nvidia’s encouraging earnings report. The debt ceiling is not yet set (see below), and investors will be happy to see an agreement before markets reopen on Tuesday. Markets will also have a chance to chew on new economic data, including personal income and consumer spending, as many brace for a three-day Memorial Day holiday. Follow live market updates. 2. Closer to a deal US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, speaks to the press about the debt ceiling negotiations in Statuary Hall of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on May 24, 2023. Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images The negotiators in Washington remain locked in debt ceiling talks, and there are signs that a deal could be reached. Reuters reported that the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s team are putting the the final touch on a deal that would raise the debt ceiling for two years while capping spending, except for funds for the military and the elderly. Any deal still has to go through Congress, and the Treasury has warned that the United States could run out of money to pay its bills as early as next Thursday. 3. Supercharged Partnership Jim Farley and Elon Musk Getty Images In a unique turn of events, Ford CEO Jim Farley and You’re here CEO Elon Musk joined for a discussion on Twitter Spaces on Thursday. The thrilling conversation turned out to be a forum for the two executives to announce a partnership that will allow Ford’s growing line of electric vehicles to use Tesla’s charging network. And it could prove to be a pivotal moment for the United States amid a broader push to push the adoption of electric vehicles and move away from fossil fuel-powered vehicles. “Working with Elon and his team, I’m really excited for our industry and for Ford’s customers,” said Farley. 4. JPMorgan’s AI ambitions Headquarters of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in New York, United States, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Gaby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images JPMorgan Chase wants to participate in the action of artificial intelligence. CNBC’s Hugh Son unearthed a trademark application the bank filed earlier this month for a product called IndexGPT, which purportedly aims to provide guidance to investors. According to the filing, the app would use “cloud computing software using artificial intelligence” to “analyze and select titles tailored to customer needs.” While JPMorgan declined to comment on the filing, a trademark attorney who spoke to CNBC said it appears the bank will move forward with the service. “Companies like JPMorgan don’t file trademarks just for fun,” attorney Josh Gerben said. 5. Russia steps up attacks Russian Volunteer Corps fighters attend a presentation for the media in northern Ukraine, not far from the Russian border, on May 24, 2023, amid the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. Sergei Bobok | AFP | Getty Images Ukrainian officials said Russian missiles and drones hit the country in an intense nighttime assault. While Ukraine knocked down several projectiles, Russia still managed to cause heavy damage to homes and businesses, officials said. The attack comes as Ukraine plans a counter-offensive aimed at driving out the Russian occupiers from areas in the east and south of the country. Meanwhile, Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and close ally of Vladimir Putin, said the conflict between the nations could last for decades. Follow live war updates. CNBC’s Alex Harring, Christina Wilkie, Emma Kinery, John Rosevear, Lora Kolodny, Michael Wayland, Hugh Son and Ruxandra Iordache contributed to this report. Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.

