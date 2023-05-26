Tech leads more early trading gains on Wall Street





NEW YORK (AP) Stocks open higher on Wall Street, driven by more gains in tech stocks as another chipmaker reported strong demand related to artificial intelligence. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% early Friday and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.4%. The Dow gained 80 points, or 0.3%. Marvell Technology jumped 23% after the chipmaker said it expects AI revenue in fiscal 2024 to at least double from a year earlier. This follows Thursday’s report from fellow chipmaker Nvidia, which gave a big forecast for upcoming AI-related sales. Treasury yields rose after inflation rose again.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The hotspots previous story follows below.

Wall Street tracked global markets slightly higher on Friday morning, buoyed by optimism that Congress and the president will strike a deal to unlock a vote to lift the U.S. government debt ceiling and avert a potentially calamitous default. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each rose about 0.2% before the bell. Officials said President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are closing in on a two-year budget deal that could open the door to lifting the nations debt ceiling. The Democratic president and the Republican president hope to find a budget compromise this weekend. A two-year deal would raise the debt ceiling for that period, after the 2024 presidential election. As a price for raising the statutory debt ceiling, Republicans have demanded spending cuts that Democrats oppose. U.S. markets fell this week on fears that Washington could run out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1 unless Congress allows it to borrow more. The widespread expectation is for compromise before it is too late, as has happened dozens of times before, because failure would likely be terrible for the economy. Fitch said late Wednesday that it may downgrade the US government’s AAA credit rating, although it said it still expects a resolution before the US Treasury runs out of cash. New data is also coming out on Friday on consumers waiting, which is getting a lot of attention due to high inflation rates. In premarket trading on Friday, shares of Marvell Technology jumped 17% after the chipmaker said it expects AI revenue in fiscal 2024 to double in less compared to the previous year and continue to grow rapidly. Marvell’s rise helped push the tech-heavy Nasdaq index up 0.4%. The S&P 500 rebounded 0.9% on Thursday after chipmaker Nvidia gave a monster forecast for upcoming sales as it benefits from the AI ​​rush in the tech world. The Nasdaq jumped 1.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrialists slipped 0.1%. Nvidia shares rose more than 24% on Thursday. Shares of other chipmakers also rose after Nvidia described a race by its customers to embed AI into every product, service and business process. Marvell was up more than 7% on Thursday. The field of AI has become so hot that critics are warning of a possible bubble, while proponents say it could be the last revolution to reshape the global economy. Although no one is questioning the potential of AI, valuations seem to have gotten ahead and it may soon be time to correct, Swissquote’s Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a commentary. The excitement spread to Asia, where Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.7% to 31,019.61. In Seoul, the Kospi climbed 0.2% to 2,558.81, helped by a 2.2% rise in the share price of Samsung Electronics, South Korea’s largest company. The Shanghai Composite added 0.4% to 3,212.50, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney also rose 0.2% to 7,154.80. In midday Europe, Germany’s DAX gained 0.4%, while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.5% and Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3%. In other trading on Friday, benchmark U.S. crude reversed an early pullback, picking up 67 cents to $72.50 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell $2.51 on Thursday to $71.83 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 57 cents to $76.75 a barrel. The US dollar fell to 139.73 Japanese yen from 140.07 yen. The euro fell from $1.0726 to $1.0752. – Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfgate.com/business/article/stock-market-today-asian-markets-mixed-as-us-18120458.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos