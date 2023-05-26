Nikola threatened with delisting on the stock exchange





The American manufacturer of electric trucks Nikola Motor is threatened with exclusion from the American stock exchange Nasdaq. Since the stock price was below one US dollar per share for 30 consecutive days, Nikola no longer complies with Nasdaq regulations. The company has been granted a grace period until November 20, 2023 to comply with the regulations. The Nasdaq has a minimum price per share rule that requires the stock price to be above $1 for 10 consecutive business days. At its peak, Nikola’s share price was $65.90 in 2020. Trevor Milton, who was still CEO at the time, was later charged with securities fraud. The stock price is currently at $0.62, which marks a decline of 20%. Nikola is one of a growing number of companies that went public via a SPAC merger and whose stock price subsequently plummeted. Lordstown Motors also announced this month that it had received an SEC notice of impending debarment. Arrival, Bird and Canoo are also struggling after completing the SPAC mergers to go public. Nikola recorded a net loss of $169.1 million ($154.4 million, compared to $152.9 million, the equivalent of $139.6 million, in the first quarter of 2022). In addition, cash consumption has increased from 200 to 240 million dollars, currently 219 million euros. As for the activity, the company wrote in its current quarterly report that production will be temporarily halted at the end of May and expected to resume in July – but initially only with H2 trucks. At the moment, BEV trucks should only be produced to order. Earlier this month, Nikola announced that it would sell its entire share in the European joint venture with Iveco to the Italian truckmaker in order to focus on the North American market – equivalent to a withdrawal of Europe. “Manufacturing and energy are capital-intensive businesses, and we must continue to focus where we have first-mover and competitive advantages,” he said in a statement. Nikola CEO Michael Lohscheller recently said: We have the right products at the right time, and as we move forward we will focus on the North American market, hydrogen fuel cell trucks, the HYLA hydrogen refueling and autonomous technologies. He assured: We are on the right track with our reinvigorated management and sales teams, our improved sales strategy, our new dealers and our energy partners. techcrunch.com, sec.gov

