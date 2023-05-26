Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies trading Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (NUMBER, NUMBER up or down): Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 34 cents, or 1.35%, to $25.53 on 14.2 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up seven cents, or 0.18%, to $38.86 on 11.0 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down seven cents, or 0.14%, to $48.85 on 9.1 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 65 cents, or 0.87%, to $75.82 on 6.1 million shares. Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF). Finance. Up 63 cents, or 0.95%, to $66.95 on 6.0 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finance. Up 48 cents, or 0.62%, to $78.26 on 4.4 million shares. Companies in the news: Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up seven cents, or 0.18%, to $38.86. The American oil company ConocoPhillips announced on Friday that it would exercise its right of first refusal and buy TotalEnergies a 50% stake in the Surmont oil sands project for $4 billion. The U.S. company’s decision to buy the remaining stake is a blow to Calgary-based Suncor Energy Inc., which announced plans in April to acquire Totals’ stake in Surmont in a larger transaction. significant $6.1 billion deal that would also see Suncor acquire a French company. Full interest in the Fort Hills oil sands project. Canadian Western Bank. (TSX: CWB). Finance. Down $1.43, or 5.86%, at $22.99. CWB Financial Group raised its quarterly dividend as it reported lower second-quarter earnings from a year ago and targeted weaker-than-expected annual loan growth. The Edmonton-based bank said it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share, up a penny from 32 cents per share. The payout increase came as the CWB said net income for its common stockholders totaled $70.0 million or 73 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, from $74.2 million or 82 cents per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 26, 2023. SHARE: JOIN THE CONVERSATION Anyone can read Conversations, but to contribute you must have a registered Torstar account. If you don’t have a Torstar account yet, you can create one now (it’s free) Login Register Conversations are opinions of our readers and are subject to the Code of Conduct. The Star does not share these opinions.

