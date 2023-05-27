Connect with us

Business

Foreign funds weigh on Qatar Stock Exchange sentiment as index drops 188 points; M-cap erodes more than 1 billion dollars

Foreign funds weigh on Qatar Stock Exchange sentiment as index drops 188 points; M-cap erodes more than 1 billion dollars

 


The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) remained under a bearish spell this week, which otherwise saw the country’s sovereign wealth fund commit QR 1 billion to improve the exchange’s liquidity.

Foreign institutions have increasingly been net profit takers as Qatar’s 20-stock index lost 1.77% or 185 points this week, which saw HE the Governor of the Central Bank of Qatar, Sheikh Bandar bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani categorically considered that there was no need to change the existing fixed parity of the exchange rate with the dollar.

National institutions have also been increasingly net sellers in the main market this week, which saw Al Mahhar announce plans to list on the QSE venture market in the first week of June.

Movers were, however, seen to outnumber shakers on the main stock exchange this week, which saw the Qatar Investment Promotion Agency declare that Doha has a strong pipeline of foreign direct investment projects.

Islamic stocks have fallen more slowly than other indexes this week, leading the Economic Intelligence Unit to say that the risk of Qatar’s banking sector is among the lowest in the Middle East.

Banking and industrial counters have seen above-average selling pressure this week, including a study by Kamco Invest which found that inflation in Qatar averaged 3%, below 9.9% in the Arab world .

Arab institutions were seen as net profit takers, albeit at lower levels, this week which saw Qatar’s Islamic banks make a deal with Barwa for QR 3 billion in funding.

Significantly weakened net purchases by Gulf funds exerted a dampening influence on the mainline market this week, which saw HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi highlight the huge demand for gas from its northern field .
However, local retail investors have increasingly been net buyers this week, with a total of 4.28 million Masraf Al Rayan-sponsored QATR-sponsored exchange-traded funds worth $10.09 million. QR, exchanged over 198 transactions.

Arab retail investors were seen on the rise this week, which saw as many as 0.01 million QETF exchange-traded funds sponsored by Bank of Doha and valued at QR 0.05 million change hands in 10 transactions.

Market capitalization was seen eroding QR 6.52 billion or 1.04% to QR 622.08 billion on the back of the mid and small cap segments this week, which saw the consumer goods, consumer goods and Real estate and industry together constitute about 74% of the total trading volume in the main market.

The total return index fell 1.77%, the All Share index 1.46% and the All Islamic index 1.06% this week, which saw no sovereign bond trading.

The banking and financial services sector index fell by 2.46% and that of industrialists by 1.79%; while real estate jumped 1.89%, insurance (1.35%), transport (0.66%), consumer goods (0.15%) and telecoms (0.05% ) this week that saw no transactions in Treasuries.
The main losers in the main market were Gulf International Services, Qatar Islamic Bank, Medicare Group, Doha Insurance, Barwa, QNB, Masraf Al Rayan, Lesha Bank, Qatar Oman Investment, Qatar Industries, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Qamco and Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance.

Nevertheless, Widam Food, Dlala, Mazaya Qatar, Salam International Investment, Qatari German Medical Devices, Dukhan Bank, Baladna, Aamal Company, Estithmar Holding, QLM, Beema, United Development Company and Ezdan were among the winners. In the venture capital market, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares depreciate this week.

Foreign institutions’ net sales increased significantly to QR 179.65 million from QR 115.03 million in the week ended May 18.

The net sale of domestic funds strengthened significantly to QR 63.12 million from QR 23.07 million the previous week.

Arab institutions became net profit takers to the tune of QR 0.01m, from no major net exposure a week ago.

Net purchases by Gulf institutions fell sharply to QR 142.72 million from QR 205.52 million in the week ended May 18.

However, Qatari individuals were net buyers at QR 78.19 million compared to net sellers of QR 43.63 million the previous week.

Arab retail investors were net buyers at QR 16.39 million compared to net sellers of QR 19.66 million a week ago.

Foreign individuals became net buyers at QR 4.65 million against net profit takers of QR 2.3 million in the week ended May 18.

Gulf individuals were net buyers at QR 0.82 million compared to net sellers of QR 1.84 million the previous week.

The main market saw a 59% expansion in trading volumes to 1.75 million shares and 18% in value to QR 3.67 billion, but a 1% drop in trades to 108,056.

Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.zawya.com/en/markets/equities/foreign-funds-drag-qatar-stock-exchange-sentiments-as-index-plummets-188-points-m-cap-erodes-over-1bln-nlh9no3u

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: