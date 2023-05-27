Zanzibar Stock Exchange in sight

PLANS are underway to establish the Zanzibar Stock Exchange and turn the islands into a capital market hub, the House of Representatives announced on Thursday.

Minister of State, Office of the President, Finance and Planning, Dr Saada Mkuya Salum, informed the House that the government was already looking for a consultant to advise on the best ways to establish and run the envisaged stock market, assuring that the market as an institution will be in place by 2025.

“The stock market is an institution; our goal is to have this institution in place before the end of 2025,” Dr Mkuya said in response to an additional question from Wawi representative Bakar Hamad Bakar, who wanted government commitment to establish the market before 2025, as prescribed by the decision. party’s 2020/2025 electoral manifesto.

She said the government, through the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) based in Dar es Salaam, has trained the leaders of the proposed market in capital markets and securities.

Earlier, responding to a question from the Pandani representative, Professor Omar Fakih Hamad, who wanted to know the government’s plan to build institutional capacity in financial and capital-related matters, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning , Ali Suleiman Ameir, said there is already a strong system in the country.

He cited the Department of Financial and Fiscal Policy as well as the Secretariat of the Planning Commission, which work closely together to identify and resolve all economic and financial challenges in the country.