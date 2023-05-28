AMD and Nvidia chip stocks are among the most overbought stocks on Wall Street amid AI craze





Some of the most overbought stocks this week on Wall Street have been chipmakers, as investors piled into the artificial intelligence game after Nvidia’s blockbuster quarter. Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices are just two of the names investors have chosen. While Nvidia only reported earnings on Wednesday evening, the semiconductor company’s market value has since jumped to just under $1 billion, adding around $200 billion in less than two days of trading. . Other chip stocks also rose as traders searched for potential beneficiaries of what they perceived to be an AI “gold rush”. However, it could mean these stocks are overbought, at least by one metric. Called the “relative strength index”, this indicator measures the speed and magnitude of recent price movements to indicate which stocks are possibly overbought or oversold. A stock with a 14-day RSI above 70 is considered overbought, signaling that investors may have become too bullish on a stock. Meanwhile, a stock with a 14-day RSI below 30 is considered oversold and could present a buying opportunity. Based on this metric, CNBC Pro picked the most overbought and oversold names this week. Here are the most overbought stocks that have emerged. Chipmakers topped the list of overbought names, with shares of Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom up 20% and 19% this week, respectively. AMD tops the list, with a 14-day ROI of 89.72, according to FactSet data. Bank of America raised its price target on the company, saying it was poised to take a bigger share of the AI ​​market. However, he reiterated a neutral note on the title. Broadcom has a 14-day ROI of 84.36, according to FactSet data. This week, Bank of America raised its price target on the company, calling it “the most underrated AI beneficiary” following the announcement of its multi-billion deal with Apple. Nvidia also made the list, with an RSI of 83.62. Other stocks on this list include Meta Platforms and Alphabet. Other stocks have seen extreme selling recently, based on their 14-day RSIs. Defensive stocks such as healthcare and utilities topped the list of most oversold stocks this week, including Humana. The stock has a 14-day RSI of 8.02. In an April note, Cantor Fitzgerald kicked off the stock’s coverage with an overweight rating, saying the health care stock is “undervalued” on rising Medicare Advantage stock gains. (MY). Amgen also emerged as an oversold stock this week. It has a 14-day RSI of 9.58. In a May note, Oppenheimer said the biotech company had a “unique risk/reward” profile.

